Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Global Hong Kong Studies @ University of California, UC San Diego International Institute and others present “The Changing Contours of Hong Kong’s Civil Society” at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, online. A panel of experts will discuss how Hong Kong has adapted and transformed in the wake of the National Security Law. Free. bit.ly/SymposiumHK

The La Jolla Community Center will present “Fighting Cancer with Precision Medicine” with Julia Civardi on Thursday, Nov. 10, online. (Provided by La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Fighting Cancer with Precision Medicine” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, online. Julia Civardi will discuss the nonprofit she founded, Soteria Precision Medicine Foundation. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The League of Women Voters San Diego presents “2022 Election Review: What the Midterm Results Mean for the Future at the State, Local and National Levels” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the seventh-floor conference room at UC San Diego’s Social Sciences Public Engagement Building, 9625 Scholars Drive North, La Jolla. Thad Kousser, a professor in the UCSD Political Science Department, will give an overview of the election results. Free. bit.ly/ElectionReview

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “Fall Back Storytime and Scavenger Hunt” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Sotheby’s Plaza, 1111 Prospect St. The La Jolla/Riford Library’s Katia Graham and Warwick’s bookstore’s Storytime Sonia will read aloud at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Participants can then visit local merchants to solve a word puzzle and collect free giveaways. Free. lajollabythesea.com

Health & fitness

• The Nataraja Meditation and Yoga Center presents a preview of its “Fundamental Meditation Series” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, online and in person in La Jolla. Meditation teacher Erhard Vogel will lead the discussion. Free; donations will be accepted. Call Pam at (858) 395-4033 or email info@yogameditationnataraja.org to reserve a spot and receive the address.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and is open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Qualcomm Institute opens the exhibit “Becoming: An Interactive Music Journey in VR” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at UC San Diego’s Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The operatic virtual reality experience is based on a poem by 13th-century Persian poet Mowlana Rumi and will run through Friday, Dec. 2. Free. Register for the opening via email at galleryqi@ucsd.edu. For more information, visit galleryqi.ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Nat Geo Live: Exploring Mars” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7600 Fay Ave. NASA mechanical engineer Kobie Boykins will speak about unraveling the mysteries of space and the latest chapter of Mars exploration. $20 and up. theconrad.org

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Time for Three at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave. The trio blends modern pop and classical music. $55 and up. theconrad.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents “Seven Series” beginning Sunday, Nov. 6, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The retrospective exhibit by La Jolla artist Cherry Sweig will include seven of her collections with descriptive commentaries. Sweig also will provide art demonstrations on various days. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Dec. 18. Free. sjbts.org

• The UC San Diego Library presents “A Conversation with Author Rex Pickett ’76" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Ida & Cecil Green Faculty Club, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The discussion, moderated by university librarian Erik Mitchell, will feature Pickett, author of “Sideways” and “The Archivist”; Brian Schottlaender, university librarian emeritus; and Caryn Radick, a digital archivist at Rutgers University. Free. bit.ly/UCSDPickett

Norma Navarrete will perform as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s “Opera Wednesday” on Nov. 9. (Provided by La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Opera Wednesday” at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Performers will include soprano Norma Navarrete, mezzo-soprano Mary Boles Allen, tenor Cole Tornberg and baritone Soren Pedersen, accompanied by pianist Michelle Scanlan. $10 suggested donation. ljcommunitycenter.org/ow

• Warwick’s bookstore presents actor John Ross Bowie at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Bowie will discuss his new book, “No Job for a Man: A Memoir.” Free, or $27.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/bowie-2022

La Jollan and local judge M. Margaret McKeown will discuss her new book on Saturday, Nov. 12, at D.G. Wills Books in La Jolla. (Provided by M. Margaret McKeown)

• D.G. Wills Books presents La Jolla judge and author M. Margaret McKeown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. McKeown will discuss her new book, “Citizen Justice: The Environmental Legacy of William O. Douglas.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Schubert, a Touch Of Heaven” at 4 p.m. Sunday. Nov. 13, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature a performance by violinist Ambroise Aubrun, cellist Juliette Herlin and pianist Francois Chouchan. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “As You Like It” beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The reimagined production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy will run through Sunday, Dec. 11. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• BFree Studio presents “Subject To Change” from Thursday, Nov. 3, through Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features paintings by local artists Jeff Yeomans and Brent Jacobs. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an “unauthorized auto dealership,” the centerpiece of which is an 18-foot papier mache replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Friday, Dec. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The media featured includes watercolor, photography, oils, digital art and acrylics from artists Peggy Hinaekian, Eileen Mandela, Gwen Nobil, Dottie Stanley, Salli Sachse and Laura Wheeler. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero’s personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• La Jolla Country Day School presents an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9490 Genesee Ave. Guests can meet teachers and students, visit classrooms and learn more about the curriculum and community. No RSVP is necessary. LJCDS is an independent school serving students from age 3 to grade 12. ljcds.org

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with Gelson’s Wines” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The live class with winemaker Julien Fayard will include wines and a custom cheese and charcuterie plate. A cheese plate for two people and wines will be available for pickup Nov. 9-10 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $28.99 for a reservation and cheese plate; wines are $29.99 and up. Register by Sunday, Nov. 6, at bit.ly/GelsonsNov .

The San Diego Brewers Guild will present a beer garden Sunday, Nov. 13, at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla. (Provided by San Diego Brewers Guild)

• The San Diego Brewers Guild presents a beer garden at noon Sunday, Nov. 13, at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event, part of the 14th annual Beer Week, will feature 28 breweries paired with 14 chefs. $145. sdbeer.com/beergarden

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents “Beyond the Cellar” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will include winemakers and winery owners showcasing rare and high-end vintages not readily available to the public. $250. lodgetorreypines.com/beyond-the-cellar

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆