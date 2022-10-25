Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Oct. 27-Nov. 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

• La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

Friday, Oct. 28

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Drew Moser, executive director of the Lucky Duck Foundation, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Oct. 30

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween

Tuesday, Nov. 1

• Viridos blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at 11149 North Torrey Pines Rd. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Nov. 3

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 5:30 p.m. at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Yasin Torres-Tiji of the UC San Diego California Center for Algae Biotechnology will speak after appetizers. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

