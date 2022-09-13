Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• Students from Canyon Crest Academy, Del Norte High School and Westview High School will participate in an environmental ethics seminar at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the J. Craig Venter Institute, 4120 Capricorn Lane, La Jolla. The students are on their schools’ iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine) competition teams and will present their research projects for the college-level competition and present their work at the seminar about synthetic biology (genetic engineering) and the environmental considerations made in the research. Guest speakers also are scheduled. Free. bit.ly/3QsVnLZ

• San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, whose District 3 includes La Jolla, will hold a meet-and-greet gathering at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Lawson-Remer will speak and take residents’ questions. Free. Register at bit.ly/LawsonRemerLJ .

• The La Jolla Garden Club presents “Create a Fantastic Autumn Tablescape” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7797 Draper Ave. Bethany Falefitu from the Floral Palette will create a large floral arrangement with accessories that can be used in several different tablescapes. Free.

Dr. Abisola Olulade will speak in the La Jolla Community Center’s “Prevention is Better Than the Cure” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, online. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Prevention is Better Than the Cure” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, online. Dr. Abisola Olulade will speak about preventing chronic illnesses. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• Scripps Research presents the Front Row lecture “Advancing Maternal Health with Digital Technologies” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, online. Dr. Toluwalase Ajayi will discuss digital technologies with personalized health data, such as fitness trackers and mobile phone applications. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• Monarch Cottage presents “Memory Loss and How to Stay in Control of Your Health Care: What You Need To Know” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. A panel of UC San Diego geriatric experts will discuss memory loss and navigating your health care. Free. Register via email aburfitt@monarchcottages.net or call (619) 990-1307.

• The Institute of the Americas presents the “XXXI La Jolla Energy Conference” on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28-29, at the institute, 10111 N. Torrey Pines Road, and the Estancia La Jolla Hotel, 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Expert panelists will debate the future of energy in Latin America and the Caribbean. $1,000. iamericas.org/lajollaconference2022

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Selena” watch party and crafts at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with pizza, the movie “Selena” and a bejeweled accessory. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Big Fun with Little Blue Penguins” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7555 Draper Ave. Author Carrie Hasler will read the picture book “Periwinkle’s Journey” and make a presentation about penguin species, with educational surprises. The event is in partnership with La Jolla’s Birch Aquarium, home to a new exhibit of little blue penguins. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Mommy and Me Yoga with Magdalena Patterson” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $35. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7611 Fay Ave. The South Korean film “The Taste of Money” will be shown, followed by a live audience discussion. The Georgian film “Brighton 4th” will be shown Thursday, Sept. 22. $25; includes large popcorn and soda or wine. thelotent.com

Works by Mieko Hara are part of the R.B. Stevenson Gallery exhibit “Near and Far” in La Jolla. (Courtesy of R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Near and Far,” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Artists Mieko Hara and David Ivan Clark will display their paintings. The exhibit runs through Saturday, Oct. 15. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “New Sculpture” through Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features work by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson. Free. quintgallery.com

• Local band Full Strength will hold a dance party at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. $12.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents wildlife conservationist and former San Diego Chargers kicker Rolf Benirschke at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Benirschke will discuss and sign his new book, “Saving Wildlife: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Dr. Kurt Benirschke,” about Rolf’s father, who founded the San Diego Zoo’s Center for Reproduction of Endangered Species. $30; includes book copy and reserved seat. warwicks.com/event/benirschke-2022

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Wong’s comedic show about her work building a community in isolation runs through Sunday, Oct. 16. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Adventures by the Book presents “Fall into Reading” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, online. Author Ellen Meeropol will discuss her book “The Lost Women of Azalea Court.” Free; book copies are available for purchase. bit.ly/3pfmf7h

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Julie Sanderson will demonstrate painting on silk. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

Pianist Mike Wofford and flutist Holly Hofmann will perform at the La Jolla Community Center on Friday, Sept. 23. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its Fourth Friday Jazz series at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Flutist Holly Hofmann, pianist Mike Wofford, bassist Rob Thorsen and drummer Chuck Redd will perform a concert titled “Blame It on the Bossa Nova.” Advance tickets are $22 for Community Center members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “The Art of Starkweather Forrest” through Saturday, Sept. 24, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. sjbts.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” through Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is inspired by interviews with immigrants from Latin America. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Willie Jones III Quintet will perform at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library on Thursday, Sept. 29, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library launches its jazz concert series with the Willie Jones III Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The performance features Jones on drums, former “Tonight Show" band member Ralph Moore on tenor sax, San Diegan Gilbert Castellanos on trumpet, Sam Hirsh on piano and Luca Alemanno on bass. $114 for the series of three concerts for Athenaeum members; $129 for non-members. Individual concerts are $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

Girard Gourmet hosts “Patti’s Spirit Lives!” through September at 7837 Girard Ave., La Jolla. (Courtesy of Coop Cooprider)

• Girard Gourmet hosts “Patti’s Spirit Lives!” through September at 7837 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40-year retrospective of the late Patti Cooprider’s art will fund scholarships to the Athenaeum School of the Arts. Free.

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring portraits and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show doubles as a fundraiser for Humanity Showers, which provides pop-up showers for homeless people. The library concurrently is collecting donations of socks and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• I Love a Clean San Diego will hold the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at more than 75 locations countywide, including La Jolla Shores and Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets and work gloves and join in. Free. Register at Cleanupday.org .

• The San Diego SparkleS Foundation presents a children’s benefit fashion show and luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla hotel, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The inaugural event will include remarks from San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. $100 and up. Email tamarpak77@gmail.com.

• The Social Service League of La Jolla presents “September to Remember 2022” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave., La Jolla. The fundraiser will include food, music and silent auction items; proceeds will benefit League House senior housing. $100. ssloflj.org

• The National Cheers Foundation presents “Cheers to Ten Years After” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at a private home in La Jolla. The fundraiser to support medical research and health institutions, health advocacy groups and outreach programs will include food, a hosted bar, art and live auctions and a video DJ with a 1970s music festival experience. $200 and up. nationalcheersfoundation.org/events

• The Positive Movement Foundation presents “Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring ‘20s” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt. The evening will include craft cocktails, food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions and more. $99 and up. thepositivemovement.org

• The La Jolla High School class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2340 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla. Food and beverages will be served. $25. bit.ly/1972LJHS

• Bob Vogt presents an “LJHS Centennial Reunion” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event for any alumni or friend of La Jolla High School 21 or older will include musical performances, food, drinks and memorabilia. $195. theconrad.org/events/ljhs-reunion

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆