Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

The La Jolla Community Center will present “American Mahjong for Beginners” starting Thursday, Sept. 8. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center )

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “American Mahjong for Beginners” starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The six-week course teaches the basics of mahjong. $165 for Community Center members, $190 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/bridge-classes

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “(P)Luck: Improving Healthcare and the World — Book Talk & Author Event” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7555 Draper Ave. La Jollan Blair Sadler, co-author of the new book “(P)Luck” with his twin brother, Alfred, will discuss the history and future of health care in America. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Institute of the Americas presents “Earthly Order: How Natural Law Defines Human Life” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10111 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Saleem Ali, an environmental economist and a professor of energy and the environment at the University of Delaware, will share highlights from his new book examining how natural laws impact and define our lives. Free. bit.ly/IOA2022

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Better Bridge by Farr” beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The 10-week classes, taught at various times depending on level by Scott Farr, will cover everything from basic rules and skills to competitive bidding. $225 for Community Center members, $250 for non-members. Registration and COVID-19 vaccination are required. ljcommunitycenter.org/bridge-classes

• The La Jolla Community Center presents beginner Italian courses starting Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The eight-week courses, called Beginner Italian 1 (noon) and Beginner Italian 2 (1:10 p.m.) are intended to give students tools needed to understand and communicate in Italian. $160 for Community Center members, $200 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/writing-language-classes

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Selena Watch Party” at 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with pizza, the movie “Selena” and a bejeweled 1980s accessory. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Adventures by the Book presents “Fall into Reading” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, online. Author Carol Van Den Hende will discuss her book “Orchid Blooming.” Free; book copies are available for purchase. bit.ly/3pfmf7h

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for its new exhibits at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika & Fred Torri Artists’ Books Collection. The exhibits will run through Saturday, Nov. 5. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “Pop Up Art Market by the Sea” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Works by Starkweather Forrest, Upcycler, DawnbytheBay, Love James Jewelry and local photographer Andrew Hertel will be featured. Free. A concurrent exhibit of Forrest’s work will run through Saturday, Sept. 24. sjbts.org

• La Jolla artist and author Peggy Hinaekian will appear at a book signing at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Hinaekian will discuss her fourth book, a novel titled “Lovers of Tomorrow.”

• Warwick’s bookstore presents La Jollans Neil Senturia and Barbara Bry at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Senturia and Bry will launch and sign their new book, “I Did It: The Largest Woman-Run Ponzi Scheme in American History,” about San Diego businesswoman Gina Champion-Cain. Free, or $27.95 for a book copy and reserved seat. warwicks.com/event/senturia-and-bry-2022

• Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit is the first retrospective of California artist Smith in 30 years. Smith is widely known for her mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Feb. 5. $25. mcasd.org

• Quint Gallery presents “New Sculpture” through Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features work by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson. Free. quintgallery.com

Carlo Albán, Jen Anaya and Silvia Dionicio perform in “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes),” which runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, at La Jolla Playhouse. (Maria Baranova)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” through Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is inspired by interviews with immigrants from Latin America. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring portraits and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show doubles as a fundraiser for Humanity Showers, which provides pop-up showers for homeless people. The library concurrently is collecting donations of socks and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Galas & events

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala @ MCASD” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The fundraising event will preview the museum’s upcoming exhibit “Alexis Smith: The American Way” and will include dinner and more. $600 and up. mcasd.org/gala

• I Love a Clean San Diego will present the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at more than 75 locations countywide, including La Jolla Shores and Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets and work gloves and join in. Free. Register at Cleanupday.org .

• The San Diego SparkleS Foundation presents a children’s benefit fashion show and luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla hotel, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The nonprofit foundation works to fight child trafficking and to help children displaced by war. The inaugural event will include remarks from San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. $100 and up. Email tamarpak77@gmail.com.

• The Social Service League of La Jolla presents “September to Remember 2022” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. The fundraiser will include food, music and silent auction items. Proceeds will benefit League House senior housing. $100. ssloflj.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆