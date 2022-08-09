Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents “Gadgets, Gizmos and Compassionate Care Equals Good Health” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, 3131 Berger Ave. Susan Taylor, director of external affairs for Scripps Health, will speak. Those affected by heart disease are invited to attend. Free. Email Sdmhchap62@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

• Yiddishland California presents “Yiddish for Beginners I” at 1 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 15 online. Arturo Kerbel will teach basic words and useful phrases. Music and poetry also will be featured. $25 per class. bit.ly/yiddishaug

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a Marine Biology Festival at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event, organized by the library’s Teen Troupe, will feature marine specimens provided by a local scientist. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Mother/Daughter Yoga — Inspiring Healthy Friendships with Erica Rood” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event is for girls ages 8-12 and their mothers. $49 per pair. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents its 16th “Flicks on the Bricks” outdoor film series at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays beginning Aug. 11 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The three-week series of films by late director Ernst Lubitsch is curated and presented by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando. $15 per film for Athenaeum members and $20 for non-members, or $39 for the series for members and $54 for non-members. Guests must be 21 or older. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents The Harvard Din & Tonics at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Harvard University’s signature jazz a cappella group will perform songs from a variety of genres. $25. ljathenaeum.org

BFree Studio in La Jolla will present a “Photographer’s Talk” with Richard Ybarra on Friday, Aug. 12, for his exhibit “Lights, Night: Neon — Photographs That Glow.” (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

• BFree Studio presents a “Photographer’s Talk” for San Diego artist Richard Ybarra’s exhibit “Lights, Night: Neon — Photographs That Glow” at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Ybarra will discuss his photos collected over 40 years. The exhibit runs through Monday, Aug. 15. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Quint Gallery presents an artist talk and opening reception for “New Sculpture” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring work by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson, will run through Saturday, Sept. 17. Free. quintgallery.com

• D.G. Wills Books presents film historian Noah Isenberg at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Isenberg will discuss his book “Bill Wilder on Assignment: Dispatches from Weimar Berlin and Interwar Vienna.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

Benjamin Thiele-Long’s Stellarum Chamber Choir will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Benjamin Thiele-Long)

• The Stellarum Chamber Choir presents a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The 12-person amateur choir is led by Benjamin Thiele-Long. Free. bit.ly/StellarumAug13

• Friends of the La Jolla Library present “Ode to the Blue Forest” through Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit features cyanotypes by La Jolla photographer and marine scientist Oriana Poindexter. Free. orianapoindexter.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “The Wagner Effect” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at 7600 Fay Ave. $48 and up. ljms.org

• Warwick’s bookstore, Book Passage, Books Inc., Copperfield’s and Skylight Books present author Julian Barnes at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, online. Barnes will discuss his new book, “Elizabeth Finch.” Free. warwicks.com/event/barnes-2022

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present a reception for their new art exhibit at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman and will run through Monday, Oct. 10. Free. Register via email at deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Rebecca Woolf at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Woolf will discuss and sign her new book, “All of This: A Memoir of Death and Desire.” Free, or $26.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/woolf-2022

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “ Here There Are Blueberries ” through Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about an album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/here-there-are-blueberries

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features paintings and sculptures by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the 30th annual Juried Exhibition through Friday, Sept. 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Selected artists will display their work. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents the next event in its Artisan Table Signature Wine Dinner Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at A.R. Valentien restaurant, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The communal meal will be paired with Paul Hobbs Winery wines. $295. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆