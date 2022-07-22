Advertisement
Story gallery: La Jolla Heroines series

Erika Torri has helmed the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla for 32 years.

La Jolla Heroines: Athenaeum’s Erika Torri weaves culture into the community

This new series by the Light highlights local women who have worked for decades to further the evolution of La Jolla and areas beyond.
La Jollan Lynn Schenk has worked for decades to advance opportunities for women.

La Jolla Heroines: Lynn Schenk empowers herself and other women through ‘personal involvement’

Much of La Jolla’s early advancement was fueled by prolific philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps.

Mary Walshok, who served as dean of UC San Diego Extension for 40 years, said "relationships are everything."

La Jolla Heroines: Mary Walshok built on her relationships to reach success as an ‘academic entrepreneur’

Grace Evans Cherashore, left, and her mother Anne Evans have led the Evans Hotels company for decades.

La Jolla Heroines: Anne Evans and Grace Evans Cherashore extend their ‘work family’ across the region

A look at the La Jollans and longtime leaders of Evans Hotels, whose properties include The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.
Literary agent and La Jollan Margret McBride has decades of experience finding her voice through publishing others'.

La Jolla Heroines: Margret McBride finds her strength in promoting others’ stories

The Margret McBride Literary Agency, formed in La Jolla in 1980, has seen hundreds of books published via major companies. McBride also has served on the La Jolla Playhouse board for about 20 years.
La Jollan Marjorie Hansen Shaevitz helps people gain admission to colleges by amplifying who they already are.

La Jolla Heroines: Marjorie Hansen Shaevitz works to help students be confident in their competence

Longtime La Jolla resident Marjorie Hansen Shaevitz initially worked at UCSD helping women return to school and then transitioned to her own consulting company for students.

Mary Livingston Beebe is the founding and only director of UC San Diego's Stuart Art Collection.

La Jolla Heroines: Mary Livingstone Beebe curates experiences for UC San Diego students to live with art

The director of the university’s Stuart Collection will retire Dec. 31 after 40 years.
La Jolla resident Martha Dennis said persistence has been key to her success as a woman in technology.

La Jolla Heroines: Martha Dennis pioneers through persistence

The longtime La Jolla resident has worked for nearly six decades in the technology and software fields.

