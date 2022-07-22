Story gallery: La Jolla Heroines series
This new series by the Light highlights local women who have worked for decades to further the evolution of La Jolla and areas beyond.
Much of La Jolla’s early advancement was fueled by prolific philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps.
La Jolla Heroines: Mary Walshok built on her relationships to reach success as an ‘academic entrepreneur’
La Jolla Heroines: Anne Evans and Grace Evans Cherashore extend their ‘work family’ across the region
A look at the La Jollans and longtime leaders of Evans Hotels, whose properties include The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.
The Margret McBride Literary Agency, formed in La Jolla in 1980, has seen hundreds of books published via major companies. McBride also has served on the La Jolla Playhouse board for about 20 years.
La Jolla Heroines: Marjorie Hansen Shaevitz works to help students be confident in their competence
Longtime La Jolla resident Marjorie Hansen Shaevitz initially worked at UCSD helping women return to school and then transitioned to her own consulting company for students.
La Jolla Heroines: Mary Livingstone Beebe curates experiences for UC San Diego students to live with art
The director of the university’s Stuart Collection will retire Dec. 31 after 40 years.
The longtime La Jolla resident has worked for nearly six decades in the technology and software fields.
