Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for budding or experienced poets to read and share poems they’ve written. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an Investment Club at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, online. The monthly club is designed to provide tips and insights on how to invest and grow your money with certified financial planner John Weinstein. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/clubs

• Yiddishland California presents Judeo-Spanish (Ladino) for Beginners at 1 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 2 online. The six-week course will focus on vocabulary, grammar and communication, as well as the cultural history of the language. $120 for six sessions or $25 per class. bit.ly/LadinoAug

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Art Adventure: Sun Printing” with artist Oriana Poindexter at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. Sun printing, or cyanotype, is a method to create photographs using just the power of the sun and water. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• San Diego-based teen leadership organization Whatever It Takes presents a three-day teenage hackathon starting Monday, July 18, at the UC San Diego Innovation Lab in La Jolla. The hackathon invites teens to work in teams to pitch solutions to the area’s biggest problems. Prizes and certification from UCSD’s Office of Innovation & Commercialization will be awarded. $500. doingwit.org/camp-wit-hackathons

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

•The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “Sweet Spot: The Fleeting Glory of Althea Gibson & Angela Buxton” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The performance of Germaine Shames’ work highlights the relationship between a Black American and a Jewish Englishwoman in 1950s amateur lawn tennis. Free.

• iPalpiti presents part of its 25th annual Festival of International Laureates at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The iPalpiti Orchestra will perform with solo violinist Davide de Ascaniis. $48. ipalpiti.org/ipalpiti-festival-2022

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presents the first show in its Concerts by the Sea series at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Scripps Park, 1100 Coast Blvd. Funk band Full Strength will perform. Free. kiwanisclublajolla.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Erika Torri: The Continuous Thread” through Saturday, July 16, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit of Torri’s textile pieces and other materials represents her tenure as executive director of the Athenaeum ahead of her retirement this month. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Eve Chase on Wednesday, July 20, online. (Clare Borg-Cook)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Eve Chase at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, online. Chase will discuss her new book, “The Birdcage,” with author Rosie Walsh. Free. warwicks.com/event/chase-2022

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a four-part classic film series beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The series will be hosted by film critic and historian Leonard Maltin in association with the Cinema Society of San Diego. Maltin will introduce and discuss four classic films — one per week. A Q&A with Maltin will follow each film. $100 for the series or $30 per film. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Bon Anniversaire! A Fête for Four Birthday Boys (Debussy, Franck, Massenet and Leclair)” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert by violinist Victoria Martino and pianist James Lent of masterpieces of the classical violin repertoire will pay homage to retiring Athenaeum Executive Director Erika Torri. $45 for Athenaeum members; $50 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Lempicka” through Sunday, July 24, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical about art deco painter Tamara de Lempicka is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/lempicka

The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association will present an art demonstration with Minnie Valero on Thursday, July 28. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Watercolor artist Minnie Valero will demonstrate the difference between traditional watercolor paper and Yupo, a synthetic waterproof paper. Free. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• The La Jolla Music Society opens its SummerFest 2022 with “Side by Side” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at 7600 Fay Ave. The concert will feature compositions written by multiple composers or played by multiple performers on the same instruments. $53 and up. ljms.org/events

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “Stars” through Saturday, July 30, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo show features large-scale works by Gary Lang. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through Friday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists are showing 70 pieces of work in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital and photography. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

• The Sneaks Summer Classic Basketball Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. The 5-on-5 tournament will feature 16 teams, along with food vendors, music and other entertainment. Free. sneakssummerclassic.com

Lisa and Scott Witt (at left) and Betsy and Todd Witt will co-present an ALS workout fundraiser on Saturday, July 16, at Orangetheory Fitness La Jolla. (Courtesy of Lisa Witt)

• Orangetheory Fitness, the “Witt Wolfpack” and the ALS Association Greater San Diego chapter present a fundraising event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Orangetheory Fitness La Jolla, 7734 Girard Ave. The event will include a workout, speakers, refreshments, a raffle and more to raise awareness and money for ALS research. $25 suggested donation. web.alsa.org/goto/LisaWitt_OTF

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a tour of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The tour will be led by educator Norma Schwab. $5 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents the next part in its Artisan Table Signature Wine Dinner Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at A.R. Valentien restaurant, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a communal meal paired with Nickel & Nickel and Far Niente wines. $275. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

