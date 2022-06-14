Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Better Bridge by Farr” beginning Monday, June 20, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The four-week class will be held at various times according to level. $90 for Community Center members; $100 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/bridge-classes

David Lutomski of J.P. Morgan/Chase Bank will help present “Understanding Financial Scams to Protect You and Your Loved Ones” on Wednesday, June 22, online. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Understanding Financial Scams to Protect You and Your Loved Ones” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, online. David Lutomski and Sandra Tucker of J.P. Morgan/Chase Bank in La Jolla will discuss banking security. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/wc

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and the San Diego Humane Society present “All About Pets” at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at 7555 Draper Ave. Guests can see and touch different kinds of domesticated animals and learn how to take care of them. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present a reception for its new exhibition at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Twelve artists will show 70 pieces in a mixture of media including acrylic, oil, digital media and photography. The exhibit runs through Friday, Aug. 5. Free. For information on the exhibit, visit lajollaartassociation.org. To register for the reception, visit ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur Hammons, Jim Guerin and Jack Butler in concert at 4 p.m. Friday, June 17, at 7811 Herschel Ave. Free. (858) 551-8772

• Yiddishland California presents its Second Open Mic at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. All are welcome to participate. $18 for Zoom or in person. Email info@yaaana.org.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, June 18, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Judith Foosaner, Jimi Gleason, Theresa Herron, Gary Paller, Mark Perlman, Astrid Preston, Peter Stephens, Geoffroy Tobé and Chris Trueman. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents a Father’s Day book launch and celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla author Juliana Anthony will launch her book “Between Friends: Entre Amigos,” and a mariachi band will play. Free.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Igor Stravinsky: The Complete Works for Violin and Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Violinist Victoria Martino and pianist James Lent will perform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Stravinsky’s death. $45 for Athenaeum members; $50 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/special-concert

• Adventures by the Book presents “Rancho La Puerta Literary Retreat: A Virtual Sneak Peek Adventure” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, online. Author Jane Green will discuss her novel “Sister Stardust” and Avant-Garde Travel will present information about an upcoming retreat with Green and local author Kate Quinn. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/ABBStardust

Local artist Beverly Brock will demonstrate acrylic pouring at the La Jolla Community Center on Thursday, June 23. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center )

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present an artist demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Local artist Beverly Brock will demonstrate acrylic pouring. Light refreshments will be served. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Geraldine Brooks at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, online. Brooks will discuss her new book, “Horse,” with author Michael Lewis. Free. warwicks.com/event/geraldine-brooks-2022

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Julie Clark at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Clark will discuss and sign her new book, “The Lies I Tell.” Free, or $27.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/clark-2022

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla United Methodist Church chancel choir presents its Summer Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The program will feature music from “Les Miserables,” followed by ice cream sundaes. Free; donations will be accepted.

• AmateurPianists presents the 2022 San Diego International Piano Competition & Festival for Outstanding Amateurs from Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event is a showcase for amateur pianists 25 and older from all over the world to compete or perform. Free. AmateurPianists.org

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes drawings and steel sculptures. Free. tasendegallery.com

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “Requiem for the Living — A Prayer for Rest” at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at 7715 Draper Ave. The church chancel choir will perform with an orchestra. Free. Registration is recommended. ljpres.org/concert-series

• BFree Studio presents “Painting and Clay: Abstracted Language” through Wednesday, June 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new works by John Ratajkowski, Sylvia Tello Trumbull and Richard Trumbull. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Art from the Garden” through Thursday, June 30, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit features paintings of the Secret Garden Tour of La Jolla. Free.

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “Stars” through Saturday, July 30, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo show features large-scale works by Gary Lang. Free. quintgallery.com

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

Galas & events

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents the next in its Artisan Table Signature Wine Dinner Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at A.R. Valentien restaurant, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a communal meal paired with Chappellet wines. $250. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• Paddle for Peace and Surfrider San Diego present a Juneteenth barbecue and celebration at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores. The event will include free surf lessons for people of color, community yoga, a beach cleanup, games and a barbecue. Free. Email hello@paddleforpeace.org.

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆