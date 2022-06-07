Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents Michael Candelaria at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, 2nd floor, 3131 Berger Ave. Candelaria, a cardiac device specialist with Biotronik, will speak about pacemakers, defibrillators and more. Free. Email Sdmhchap62@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

The La Jolla Community Center will present “The Truth About Estate Planning” with Kristina Hess on Tuesday, June 14. (Ian Michael Dunmore)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Truth About Estate Planning” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Estate planning attorney, mediator and coach Kristina Hess will discuss strategies to save on fees and taxes and provide asset protection and security. Free. Registration is required. Email deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Getting Ready to Travel? Packing Tricks and Tips from a Travel Industry Professional” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, online. La Jolla resident Suzie Piegza, vice president and co-founder of Classic Journeys LLC, will share tips for packing. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/wc

• The Pen to Paper writing class will not be held Thursday, June 9, but will return at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Teen Troupe Meeting” at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 7555 Draper Ave. Teenagers can earn service hours and help the library make decisions about serving teens in the community, from volunteer opportunities to programming. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Level the Playing Field with Jon Old Rowe and John Beck” at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge club presents “Intelligent Inversions” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at 1160 Coast Blvd. Jaruska Solyova will lead the wellness workshop. $30. Reservations are recommended. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and is open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla will present San Diego author Matthew Quirk on Thursday, June 9. (Mark Finkenstaedt)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents San Diego author Matthew Quirk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Quirk will discuss his new book, “Red Warning.” Free, or $28.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/quirk-2022

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of “Courting Harry” at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Lee Blessing’s play looks at the history of 1973’s Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision on abortion. Free.

• D.G. Wills Books presents Barry Jagoda at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Jagoda will discuss his book “Journeys with Jimmy Carter and Other Adventures in Media.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents harmonica player Gregoire Maret and pianist Kenny Werner at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The performance, part of a five-concert jazz series, will feature a celebration of late harmonica player Toots Thielemans’ 100th birthday. $35 for Athenaeum members; $40 for non-members. The entire series is $165 for members and $190 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Erika Torri: The Continuous Thread” from Saturday, June 11, through Saturday, July 16, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit of Torri’s textile pieces and other materials representing her tenure at the Athenaeum will be celebrated at a public reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, ahead of Torri’s retirement in July. Free.ljathenaeum.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “A Luminous Season Finale” at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Mendelssohn, Brahms and Rontgen performed by violinists Samuel Fischer and Chiai Tajima, viola player Andrew Picken, cellist Stella Ye Lin Cho and pianist Regulo Martinez-Anton. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• The Alliance Francais of San Diego presents the San Diego French Film Festival through Sunday, June 12, online. The festival includes short and full-length films. $10 per film. sdfff2022.eventive.org

• Adventures by the Book presents historical fiction author Aimie Runyan and San Diego writer Jennifer Coburn discussing Runyan’s upcoming book, “The School for German Brides,” at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16, online. $5. bit.ly/ABBJune16

• The UC San Diego Library presents “A Conversation with Emily St. John Mandel” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, online. Mandel is the author of six novels, including “Sea of Tranquility” and “Station Eleven.” Free. lib.ucsd.edu/mandel

• Yiddishland California presents its Second Open Mic at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. All are welcome to participate. $18 for Zoom or in person. Email info@yaaana.org.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, June 18, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group show features works by Judith Foosaner, Jimi Gleason, Theresa Herron, Gary Paller, Mark Perlman, Astrid Preston, Peter Stephens, Geoffroy Tobé and Chris Trueman. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes drawings and steel sculptures. Free. tasendegallery.com

• BFree Studio presents “Painting and Clay: Abstracted Language” through Wednesday, June 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new works by John Ratajkowski, Sylvia Tello Trumbull and Richard Trumbull. Free. bfreestudio.net

• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the 28th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival through Tuesday, July 19, online and at various San Diego locations. The festival features 14 virtual and live performances of Jewish music, theater and art. sdrep.org/jfest

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “Stars” through Saturday, July 30, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo show features large-scale works by Gary Lang. Free. quintgallery.com

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

Galas & events

• The nonprofit Reach Out and Read San Diego presents “Baubles & Books” at 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Kendra Scott jewelry store, Westfield UTC mall, 4309 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will raise money for the organization’s mission to have doctors and nurses promote early-childhood literacy and school readiness to young children and their families.

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents the next in its Artisan Table Signature Wine Dinner Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at A.R. Valentien restaurant, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a communal meal paired with Chappellet wines. $250. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆