Recipe ideas for your next ‘Slider Sunday’

Enjoying a meal as a family might seem farfetched with schedules full of work, activities and social commitments. However, you can make bringing everyone together a bit easier (and more delicious) with a weekly tradition like “Slider Sunday” that gets the whole crew excited about time around the kitchen table.

No matter what your loved ones crave, you can savor a different flavor every Sunday. Plus, toppings can be customized so everyone’s favorites are on the menu.

You can put a spin on your next Slider Sunday with Chicken Parm-eroni Sliders or Lobster Knuckle Sliders with spicy mayo from restaurateur, author and TV personality Guy Fieri.

Chicken Parm-eroni Sliders

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

• 1 cup unsalted butter

• ½ cup minced garlic

• 1 package pretzel slider buns

• 3 cups vegetable oil

• 2 cups pepperoni, julienned

• 1¼ cups marinara sauce

• 9 breaded chicken tenders, cooked crispy

• 5 slices fresh mozzarella

• 5 slices provolone cheese

• 9 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley

Instructions:

• In a small saucepot over medium heat, melt butter and add minced garlic. Cook 3-4 minutes until garlic softens but does not brown. Remove from heat and set aside.

• Separate pretzel slider buns and brush inside halves with melted garlic butter. Toast rolls on griddle until golden brown; flip and slightly toast outside of rolls. Set aside.

• In a 4-quart saucepot with thermometer, heat oil to 350 degrees. Fry pepperoni until bubbles start to slow. Carefully remove from oil and place on a plate with paper towel.

• In a small saucepot, heat marinara sauce. Place 1 tablespoon of sauce on bottom halves of slider buns.

• On a lined sheet pan, place one chicken tender on each slider bun. Place 1 tablespoon marinara sauce on top of each tender, followed by a half-slice of mozzarella then a half-slice of provolone. Top each slider with 1 teaspoon grated Parmesan. Place baking sheet in broiler and melt cheese.

• Top cheese with 1 tablespoon crispy pepperoni on each slider.

• Top sliders with other halves of toasted slider buns. Brush tops with garlic butter and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Use bamboo picks to secure.

Lobster Knuckle Sliders with spicy mayo

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

• 1 package slider buns

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• 1 tomato, finely diced

• 1 celery stalk, finely diced

• ½ cup Japanese mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon sriracha

• Kosher salt, to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1 lemon, cut in half

• 1 package tempura flour mixture

• 1 teaspoon seafood seasoning

• 9 ounces cooked lobster knuckle meat

• 2½ cups white cabbage, shredded fine

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 tablespoons chives, finely chopped

Instructions:

• Separate slider buns and brush inside halves with melted butter. Toast rolls on griddle until golden brown; flip and slightly toast outsides of rolls.

• In a mixing bowl, combine diced tomatoes, celery, mayonnaise and sriracha. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; add juice and zest from half lemon. Mix well to fully incorporate. Place in refrigerator to chill.

• Mix tempura batter per package instructions and season with seafood seasoning.

• Preheat deep fryer to 350 degrees.

• Pat lobster dry with paper towels. Place lobster in tempura batter and allow to sit 30-60 seconds.

• Remove lobster one piece at a time, allowing excess batter to drip off. Working in batches, fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes.

• While lobster is frying, place cabbage in mixing bowl; add extra-virgin olive oil and juice from remaining half lemon. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Mix well to incorporate evenly.

• Place 2 tablespoons cabbage mixture on each bun, making a bed on each bun to hold lobster in place.

• Remove lobster from fryer and allow excess oil to drain completely. Toss lobster in mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle with chopped chives. Place lobster on cabbage mixture then add top buns and secure with bamboo skewers.

— Recipes courtesy of Guy Fieri. See more slider ideas at SliderSunday.com. ◆