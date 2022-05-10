Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Second Saturday presents a Q&A on divorce at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at La Jolla Christian Fellowship, 627 Genter St. The panel will include divorce professionals such as attorneys, financial and real estate specialists and La Jolla certified divorce coach India Kern. $10. secondsaturdaysandiego.org

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Growing Cacti and Succulents 101” at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, online. Jennifer Greene, board member of the San Diego Cactus & Succulent Society, will speak. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• UC San Diego’s Design Lab and California 100 present “Future Prospects in Health Equity and Tech Innovation” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, online and at the UCSD Design & Innovation Building, Room 202, Matthews Lane and Voight Drive, La Jolla. The lecture, part of the “Designing California’s Future” series, will feature a panel of industry leaders. Free. bit.ly/UCSDDL

• The Institute of the Americas presents “USMCA & the Future of Mexican Economic Competitiveness” at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at 10111 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Luis de la Calle, managing director and founding partner at De la Calle, Madrazo, Mancera, former undersecretary for international trade negotiations at Mexico’s Ministry of Economy and former minister of trade issues at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C., will present. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/IOAMay23

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Art Class with Mel” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at 7555 Draper Ave. Artist Mel Clarkston will lead the monthly class, teaching different art techniques and projects. The program, funded by the nonprofit Friends of the La Jolla Library, is intended for children of all ages and their caregivers. Supplies are provided. Free. Registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Full Moon Cacao Ceremony with Kelly Collins” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $45. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its Secret Garden Tour on Saturday, May 14, at various locations in La Jolla. A Secret Garden Boutique will be offered at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St., with gardening accessories, plants and gifts for purchase. Tours are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the tour ($40 for Historical Society members). A Platinum Tour is available for $150 ($140 for Historical Society members). Visit lajollahistory.org and click on “Events.”

• Adventures by the Book presents “Mustique Island: A Virtual Zoom Adventure” at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, online. Author Sarah McCoy will discuss her new novel, “Mustique Island,” with author Kate Quinn. $5 and up. bit.ly/ABBMustique

• La Jolla United Methodist Church presents its annual spring concert “Songs of Praise and Promise” at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will feature the Chancel and Dorian bell choirs, soloists and a string ensemble. Free. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Purely Romantic” at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Robert Schumann, Camillo Schumann and Max Bruch performed by violinists Ambroise Aubrun and Benjamin Hoffman, viola player Andrew Picken, cellist Juliette Herlin and pianist Zachary Deak. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Pianist Rossina Grieco will perform a solo concert at noon Monday, May 16, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Free. No reservations or tickets are required, though donations are welcome. Seating is first-come, first-served. ljathenaeum.org/events/mini-concert-2022-0516

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Natalie Jenner on Wednesday, May 18, online. (Sarah Sims)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Natalie Jenner at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, online. Jenner will discuss her new book, “Bloomsbury Girls.” Free. warwicks.com/event/jenner-2022

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents collective jazz band George Garzone, Peter Erskine, Alan Pasqua and Darek Oles at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• The La Jolla Music Society presents pianist Roberto Fonseca at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 7600 Fay Ave. The concert will honor Fonseca’s Afro-Cuban roots while embracing modern music. $83. ljms.org/events

• Quint Gallery presents “Bounteous: A Group Exhibition” through Saturday, May 21, at 7655 and 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features many of the artists Quint Gallery has exhibited over the years, with styles including California light and space, abstraction, photography, drawing and sculpture. Free. quintgallery.com

• Vanguard Culture presents “An Artist @ the Table” at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at a private residence in La Jolla. The event will feature a five-course menu by chef Ron Oliver and private tours of the world’s largest collection of African and Oceanic art. $375. bit.ly/ArtTable2022

• BFree Studio presents “ReBirth Eternal” through Sunday, May 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works by multidisciplinary street artist, photographer, writer and filmmaker TrustyScribe. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibition through May at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit includes works by artists Beverly Brock, Ann Chaitin, Sharon Hinkley, Daniel Kilgore, Ralph Kingery, Dana Levine, Sherry Roper, Vita Sorrentino, Dottie Stanley and Minnie Valero. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Timeless: Black & White Portraits of Joan Agajanian Quinn” through Saturday, June 4, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features a selection of portraits of journalist and art collector Quinn. Free. ljathenaeum.org/upcoming-exhibitions

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents the exhibit “#RetroColectiva” through Thursday, June 23, at Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The collection of works by UCSD Visual Arts Department Chairman Ricardo Dominguez draws on initiatives and art at the intersection of technology, political activism and critical theory. Free. Email galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes steel sculptures and drawings. Free. tasendegallery.com

Galas & events

The Grill at Torrey Pines will present “Playing with Fire” on Monday, May 16. (Otto)

• The Grill at Torrey Pines presents “Playing with Fire” beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The monthly outdoor grilling series by executive chef Kelli Crosson and chef de cuisine Paul Arias will start with chef Eric Gallerstein (Mastiff Sausage Co.) and The Lost Abbey Brewing Co. and feature different local chefs and breweries each session. $95. bit.ly/GrillFire

• The Adaptive Sports and Recreation Association presents a “Junior Adaptive Sports Camp Fundraiser” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at 2665 Caminito Merion, La Jolla. The event will include burgers, brews, a silent auction and wheelchair sports demonstrations to raise money for an annual summer camp for local children with disabilities. $20 suggested donation. RSVP to Jennifer Koetting at gdakoette@gmail.com.

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆

