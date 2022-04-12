Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “San Diego’s Post-Pandemic Recovery” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Phillip Molnar, a San Diego Union-Tribune reporter covering residential real estate and the San Diego economy, will speak about the local housing market, economy and interest rates. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The UC San Diego International Institute presents “Humility as the Key to Peace, Prosperity and Progress” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, on Zoom. The lecture by professor Fayyaz Baqir, part of the Vivian G. Prins Scholar at Risk Speaker Series, will reflect on the Aga Khan Rural Support Program’s work in Pakistan. Free. bit.ly/BaqirApril

• Scripps Research presents “Taking a New View of Vital Signs” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, online. During the Front Row series lecture, Dr. Jay Pandit will discuss some of the promises and challenges of longitudinal vital sign data collection and provide an update on the goal of continuous, cuffless blood pressure measurement. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• UC San Diego’s Design Lab and California 100 present “Climate Risk Reduction & Technology” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, online and at the UCSD Design & Innovation Building, Room 202, Matthews Lane and Voight Drive, La Jolla. The lecture, part of the “Designing California’s Future” series, will feature a panel of industry leaders. Free. bit.ly/UCSDApr20

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a 3D Design Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 7555 Draper Ave. Participants ages 7-17 can learn how to design and print their own rabbit’s foot key chain. Free. Register at lajollalibrary.org.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to be an Astronaut?” at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at 7555 Draper Ave. Former NASA astronaut James Hansen Newman, a La Jolla High School graduate, will read a story, discuss his four space shuttle missions and answer questions. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present “On Broadway! A Fresh New Look at the Broadway Musical” on Thursday, April 14, led by Jacquelyne Silver. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “On Broadway! A Fresh New Look at the Broadway Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The lecture series, led by Jacquelyne Silver, will continue at 7:30 p.m. April 21 and 28. $18 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $23 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

• The La Jolla Community Center presents 20 La Jolla High School students performing songs from their production of “West Side Story” at noon Friday, April 15, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with Hyphen-Labs at 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, online. Free. bit.ly/UCSDHyphen

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for the exhibition “Balancing Act” at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit, featuring new paintings and drawings by Arizona artist Robert Cocke, will run through Tuesday, May 17. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents Woody and the Harrelsons in concert at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

• La Jolla artist Edna Pines displays her paintings of seascapes, birds, florals and others inspired by nature in the exhibit “The Many Shades of Us” through Sunday, April 17, at BFree Studio, 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” through Sunday, April 17, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• San Diego Repertory Theatre concludes the second annual Black Voices Reading Series with “Backing Track” by R. Eric Thomas at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, online and at a watch party at the Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego. Pay what you can. sdrep.org/blackvoices

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Susan Meissner at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Meissner will discuss the new paperback edition of her book “The Nature of Fragile Things.” Free. Reserved seats and a book copy are available for $17. warwicks.com/event/meissner-2022

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (Make New Friends, But Keep the Old)” at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, online. The event will feature authors Susan Meissner, Marie Bostwick, Janie Chang, Kristina McMorris, Lian Dolan and Robin Oliviera. Free. bit.ly/ABBApril21

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Ukrainian folk “ethno-chaos” group DakhaBrakha at 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, at 7600 Fay Ave. Guests will have the opportunity to donate to relief efforts in Ukraine or directly support the band, whose members have families in Ukraine. $62. ljms.org/events

• Namus Classics presents "시음 /si-úm/" with classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The concert will include Kim’s performance blended with poetry and black-and-white photography. "/si-úm/" is a made-up word meaning poetry and music in Korean. $48. ljms.org/events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, April 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Shuffling The Familiar/Now Not Then,” featuring two- and three-dimensional works by Northern California–based artists Lynn Criswell and Michael Bishop, is in the Clayes Gallery; “The Light That Never Goes Out,” divine images combined with contemporary secular pop images by Lenore Hughes, is in the Rotunda Gallery; and “Liminality,” artist books by Niki de Saint Phalle, is in the Max & Melissa Elliott North Reading Room. Free. ljathenaeum.org/current-exhibitions

• Quint Gallery presents “Bounteous: A Group Exhibition” through Saturday, May 21, at 7655 and 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features many of the artists Quint Gallery has exhibited over the years, with styles including California light and space, abstraction, photography, drawing and sculpture. Free. quintgallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Mark di Suvero” through Saturday, June 25, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit includes drawings and steel sculptures. Free. tasendegallery.com

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a half-day trip to the Green Dragon Tavern & Museum and the Carlsbad Flower Fields departing at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, from the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. $45 for Community Center members; $60 for non-members; includes lunch. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents its Artisan Table Signature Wine Dinner Series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at A.R. Valentien restaurant, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a communal meal paired with Foxen Vineyard & Winery wines, along with winemakers Dick Doré and Jenny Williamson Doré. $225. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar .

• Enhance La Jolla presents “Enhance La Jolla Day” at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at 700 Prospect St. The event will include a family-friendly art project organized by Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego staff, a milkweed plant giveaway to promote the butterfly population in The Village, an Urban Corps worker demonstration of eco-friendly equipment, music provided by Ron Jones and the La Jolla Town Council, and the opportunity to talk with community organization leaders and San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla. Free. manager@enhancelajolla.org

Jewish Family Service of San Diego will present its annual Heart & Soul Gala on Saturday, April 30, including honorees Danielle and Brian Miller of La Jolla. (Courtesy of Jewish Family Service of San Diego)

• Jewish Family Service of San Diego presents its annual Heart & Soul Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, online and at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a celebration of Jewish Family Service’s 2022 Mitzvah Honorees, including La Jolla residents Danielle and Brian Miller. Join the wait list or register for the virtual gala at jfssd.org .

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆