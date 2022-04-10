Real Estate Notes: La Jolla’s Amber Anderson gets Realtor of the Year honor

La Jolla real estate agent Amber Anderson of Anderson White & Associates, a top-producing team with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, has been named Realtor of the Year in the Central Large category by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

Anderson was among a group of San Diego Realtors selected by their peers to be honored for their efforts over the past year.

Anderson, who also is president of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, won 2018 Realtor of the Year and 2019 International Agent of the Year awards.

“I feel so grateful to have a wonderful team of A-players and supportive leadership that continues to support me year after year,” Anderson said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our loyal clients who continue to choose to work with us. I feel so fortunate to do what I love in the most beautiful city.”

In 2021, Anderson and her team had more than $80 million in transactions and were recognized at the platinum level.

Also last year, Sotheby’s International Realty reached $204 billion in global sales volume with more than 1,000 offices in 79 countries.

