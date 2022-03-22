Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Hannah’s Family Center presents “Creating Peaceful Resolutions with Your Mate” at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, online. Free. Registration required. bit.ly/35gzU7N

• The La Jolla Community Center presents San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, online. Lawson-Remer, whose supervisorial District 3 now includes La Jolla after redistricting, will share her priorities for 2022. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park” at 4 p.m. Wednesdays on the lawn at Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. The recurring event features stories, songs and activities such as bubble play or kite flying. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Balanced Fitness & Health presents “Line Dancing + Happy Hour” at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 7860 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event will include a line dancing lesson with Shannon Mahoney and snacks and beverages, including wine. Free. Registration required. bit.ly/balancedLJ

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath” with Jeny Dawson at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents Sutton James Papanikolas in concert at 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association will present an artist demonstration with painter Dottie Stanley on Thursday, March 24. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present an artist demonstration with painter Dottie Stanley at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Demonstrations will repeat on the fourth Thursday of each month with different local artists. Free. Registration required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Music of Cole Porter” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The jazz concert will be performed by flutist Holly Hofmann, pianist Mike Wofford and vocalist and bassist Katie Thiroux. $22 in advance for LJCC members; $27 for non-members. $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain” at 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The concert will include a repertoire ranging from Lady Gaga to “Ride of the Valkyries.” $62 and up. ljms.org/events

• Point Loma Playhouse presents Charles Ludlam’s “The Artificial Jungle,” directed by La Jollan Robert Salerno, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. The cast includes La Jollan Dori Salois . The show will run through Sunday, April 10. $22. pointlomaplayhouse.com

• La Jolla-based Bodhi Tree Concerts presents a “Concert for Peace to Benefit Ukraine” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, online and at Vision: A Center for Spiritual Living, 4780 Mission Gorge Place, San Diego. Several area musical artists will perform. All proceeds from donations will benefit World Central Kitchen , a nonprofit that is feeding refugees on the Ukrainian border. bodhitreeconcerts.org/concert-for-peace

• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the second annual Black Voices Reading Series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, online and at a watch party at the Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego. The four-week series begins with “Homeridae” by Alexandra Espinoza. A different play will be released each Monday highlighting Black experiences. Pay what you can. sdrep.org/blackvoices

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Gina Simmons Schneider at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, online. Simmons Schneider, a licensed psychotherapist, blogger, certified coach and corporate trainer, will discuss her new book, “Frazzlebrain: Break Free from Anxiety, Anger and Stress Using Advanced Discoveries in Neuropsychology,” in conversation with author Anastasia Zadeik. Free. warwicks.com/event/schneider-2022

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Anat Cohen and Marcello Goncalves at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The jazz concert is the first of three in a series. $40, or $114 for the series, for Athenaeum members; $45 and $129 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• Adventures by the Book presents “The Hello Girls: A Fireside Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, online. San Diego-based author Elizabeth Cobbs will discuss her book “The Hello Girls.” Free. bit.ly/ABBMarch30

• San Diego Symphony presents “Wu Man and Folk Traditions” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The concert will feature lute player Wu and the West Coast premiere of “Four Inscapes: Quintet for Flute, Pipa, Percussion, Violin and Cello” by Australian composer Ross Edwards. $50 and up. sandiegosymphony.org

• D.G. Wills Books presents film historian Stephen Michael Shearer at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Shearer will discuss his new book, “Glamour and Style: The Beauty of Hedy Lamarr.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Nat Geo Live! Ocean Soul” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. The talk will be led by National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry. $36 and up. ljms.org/events

• La Jolla Christian Fellowship presents the photography exhibit “Unity Project” through Thursday, March 31. Free. churchatlajolla.org

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “After the Masters: The Four Gospels in Collage” through Sunday, April 10, at 7715 Draper Ave. The exhibit features mixed-media images by artist Karen Sangren. Hours are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. Free.

La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” through Sunday, April 17. (Rich Soublet II)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” through Sunday, April 17, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆