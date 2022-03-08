Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

The La Jolla Community Center will present “Build a Better Brain” on Tuesday, March 15, online, featuring integrative and natural medicine physician Erica Oberg. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Build a Better Brain” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, online. Integrative and natural medicine physician Erica Oberg will discuss basic brain science and ways to improve mental capacity. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The League of Women Voters of San Diego presents “Council Concerns” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, online. San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will present their thoughts on issues before the council, followed by a Q&A. bit.ly/LOWVMarch

• Scripps Research in La Jolla presents “Beyond COVID-19: Preparing for Future Pandemic Threats” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, online. Scripps infectious-disease scientist Sumit Chanda will share his research and discuss how scientists are paving the way for better pandemic prevention and treatment in the future. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “La Jolla Cottages: Dinosaurs or Diamonds in the Rough?” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at 780 Prospect St. Society historian Carol Olten and architect Matthew Welch will present the lecture, including a new look at cottage history and the challenges in moving and updating La Jolla cottages. Free. Register at lajollahistory.org.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association and La Jolla/Riford Library present a “Spring Forward Storytime Scavenger Hunt” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, throughout The Village. The event will feature a story time, a scavenger hunt at various merchants, and prizes and treats. Free. bit.ly/springforwardstorytime

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, will be in Farsi with library assistant Shadi Sarikhani and will celebrate Persian New Year with treats and a craft. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “St. Patrick’s Day Soirée” at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at 7555 Draper Ave. Youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story and children are invited to hunt for four-leaf clovers in exchange for prizes. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents a Bryan Kest workshop at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $75. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• Tasende Gallery and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present a lecture about artist Jose Luis Cuevas at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tasende Gallery’s exhibition of Cuevas’ work runs through Saturday, March 26, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Both the lecture and the exhibit are free. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

• Beaumont’s restaurant presents Tribe in concert at 9 p.m. Friday, March 11, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. Free. (858) 459-0474

• The La Jolla Music Society presents a Community Arts Open House at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at 7600 Fay Ave. The family-friendly event will include classes, activities and performances featuring San Diego musicians, dancers and artists. Free. Registration is recommended. ljms.org

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents the return of San Diego Theatre Week through Sunday, March 13, at various theaters, including La Jolla Playhouse. All tickets cost $15, $30 or $45. Available performances are listed at sandiegotheatreweek.com .

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the Neave Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The piano trio will perform an all-French program. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/events

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Chas Smith at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Smith will discuss and sign his new book, “Blessed Are the Bank Robbers: The True Adventures of an Evangelical Outlaw,” in conversation with podcast producer David Lee Scales. Free, or $26 for a book copy and reserved seat. warwicks.com/event/chas-smith-2022

• BFree Studio presents a solo exhibition for Tony Concep at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Concep is an artist and designer who produces works that center on iconic portraits with mixed-media street art aesthetics. The exhibit runs through Thursday, March 31. Free. bfreestudio.net

• La Jolla Christian Fellowship presents “Unity Project” through Thursday, March 31, at 627 Genter St. The photo exhibit of congregation members is meant to celebrate the uniqueness of the members and to promote unity. Free. churchatlajolla.org

• L&G Projects gallery presents “A Corner of a Minute” through Sunday, April 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new works by expressionist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

Ari Afsar (center) leads a rehearsal of La Jolla Playhouse’s “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical.” (Rich Soublet II)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Bhangin’ It: A Bangin’ New Musical” through Sunday, April 17, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets for the musical comedy are $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

Galas & events

• The Comedy Store in La Jolla presents “American Me Comedy Show” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at 916 Pearl St. The show will feature headliner Jonathan Kite of “2 Broke Girls” and Jamie Foxx’s “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me,” plus Zoltan Kaszas, Jason Rogers, Ali Malik and Lizzie Rose. Proceeds will benefit Alpine-based exotic-animal rescue organization Lions Tigers & Bears. Founder Bobbi Brink will speak about her animal sanctuary and rescue work. $20. bit.ly/ComedyAnimals

• La Jolla Music Society presents its WinterFest Gala at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the Westgate Hotel, 1055 Second Ave., San Diego. The event will feature pianist Lang Lang, a champagne reception, an auction and more. $1,500 and up. ljms.org/events/wintefest-gala-22

• La Jolla Playhouse will hold its annual gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will feature Broadway performers James Monroe Iglehart and Daphne Rubin-Vega, tributes to Sheri Jamieson and Charlayne Woodard and more. $750 and up. gala@ljp.org

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆