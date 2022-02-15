Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The League of Women Voters chapters of San Diego and North County San Diego present a panel discussion on “The Future of Single Family Housing: Implementing SB 9 in San Diego County” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, online. Free. bit.ly/LVWFeb23

• The UC San Diego International Institute presents “Conflicts, Democracy and the Role of Traditional Institutions in sub-Saharan Africa” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, online. The lecture by Semahagn Gashu Abebe, assistant professor at Endicott College in Massachusetts, is part of the Vivian G. Prins Scholar at Risk Speaker Series. Free. bit.ly/AbebeFeb

• Institute of the Americas presents the first lecture in its Distinguished Speaker Series at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, online. Moisés Naím will discuss his new book, “The Revenge of Power: How Autocrats are Reinventing Politics in the 21st Century.” $20. iamericas.org

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “Kinship as a Model for These Polarized Times” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Rev. Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries will speak. Free; donations are accepted. sjbts.org/upcoming-events.html

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents STEAM Tuesday at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7555 Draper Ave. This edition of the weekly event will feature a marshmallow building challenge. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Jeny Dawson will lead the class with crystal and brass singing bowls, gongs, drums and chimes. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with Jacolby Satterwhite at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, online. The artist addresses themes of labor, consumption, carnality and fantasy through immersive installation, virtual reality and digital media. Free. bit.ly/UCSDFeb18

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents the Sklamberg Lurje Judelman Trio performing Yiddish songs of resilience at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, online and at an outdoor location in La Jolla. The address will be provided upon registration. $30 in person; $18 for online. bit.ly/yaaanaFeb19

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the 32nd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival through Sunday, Feb. 20, online and at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The festival includes 25 feature films, eight short films and three television series. $12 for JCC members; $15 for non-members. 2022sdijff.eventive.org/welcome

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of “Ray of Lightning” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The play is the story of RayAnne Damping, a young woman known for her preaching and her healing ministry in America’s heartland before World War II. $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/ljtheatreensemble

• Adventures by the Book presents “A Girl from Africa: A Fireside Virtual Adventure” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, online. U.N. special advisor and humanitarian Elizabeth Nyamayaro will discuss her memoir “I Am a Girl from Africa: A Memoir of Empowerment, Community and Hope.” $5 and up. adventuresbythebook.com/event/elizabeth-nayamayaro

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the San Francisco String Trio at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert will feature Mimi Fox on guitar, Jeff Denson on bass and vocals and Mads Tolling on violin. $35 for Athenaeum members; $40 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• UC San Diego’s Gallery QI presents a welcome event for its exhibit “Antibodies” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The event will feature a panel discussion with Michael Trigilio, Bobby McElver, Trish Stone and Shahrokh Yadegari. The exhibit runs through Friday, March 11. Free. galleryqi@ucsd.edu

• Camarada presents “Tango Obsessed” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program will include music by Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla, Kurt Weill’s “Tango Habanera” and a new commission by Argentine virtuoso double bassist Andrés Martín. $35 and up. ljms.org/events/camarada-tango-obsessed

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Kerri Maher at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Maher will discuss and sign her new book, “The Paris Bookseller,” in conversation with author Kate Quinn. Free, or $26 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/maher-2022

• Quint Gallery presents an artist talk with Sasha Koozel Reibstein at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. “Are You Okay in the Dark?” an exhibit of recent ceramic sculptures by the San Diego-based artist, runs through Saturday, March 5. Free. quintgallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents “Jose Luis Cuevas,” an exhibition featuring 15 drawings by the artist from 1973 to 1984, through Saturday, March 26, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. tasendegallery.com

• L&G Projects gallery presents “A Corner of a Minute” through Sunday, April 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new works by expressionist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

