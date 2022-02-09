Do you love pancakes? Here’s one for your valentine

Finding something unique and special to do for your significant other on Valentine’s Day can be a challenge. Every year, the day to celebrate love rolls around and every year it may seem like you’re out of ideas.

However, with just a couple of bowls, a cookie cutter and a skillet, Valentine’s Day could start off a lot sweeter.

So for this year’s big day Monday, Feb. 14, here’s how red velvet heart pancakes can be a one-of-a-kind, tasty and easy way to spend the morning with your loved one, and even have the kids help out to make a breakfast for the whole family.

Recipe

Red velvet heart pancakes

Servings: 8-10

Ingredients:

• 1 cup flour

• ¼ cup sugar

• 3 tablespoons cocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• ½ teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 1 egg

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for garnish

• 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

• 30-40 drops red food coloring

• Nonstick cooking spray

• Syrup, for garnish

• Powdered sugar, for garnish

• Raspberries, for garnish

Instructions:

• In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

• In a medium bowl, whisk egg. Add buttermilk, 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla extract and food coloring; whisk until combined.

• Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir to combine. If the mixture is too thick, add water until desired consistency is reached.

• Spray a heart-shaped cookie cutter with nonstick cooking spray and place in a skillet. Add enough batter to fill heart. Cook 2 minutes. Remove heart-shaped cutter. Flip pancake and cook 1 minute.

• Serve with butter, syrup, powdered sugar and raspberries.

