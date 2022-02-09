Do you love pancakes? Here’s one for your valentine
Finding something unique and special to do for your significant other on Valentine’s Day can be a challenge. Every year, the day to celebrate love rolls around and every year it may seem like you’re out of ideas.
However, with just a couple of bowls, a cookie cutter and a skillet, Valentine’s Day could start off a lot sweeter.
So for this year’s big day Monday, Feb. 14, here’s how red velvet heart pancakes can be a one-of-a-kind, tasty and easy way to spend the morning with your loved one, and even have the kids help out to make a breakfast for the whole family.
Recipe
Red velvet heart pancakes
Servings: 8-10
Ingredients:
• 1 cup flour
• ¼ cup sugar
• 3 tablespoons cocoa powder
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• ½ teaspoon baking soda
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 egg
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus additional for garnish
• 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
• 30-40 drops red food coloring
• Nonstick cooking spray
• Syrup, for garnish
• Powdered sugar, for garnish
• Raspberries, for garnish
Instructions:
• In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
• In a medium bowl, whisk egg. Add buttermilk, 2 tablespoons butter, vanilla extract and food coloring; whisk until combined.
• Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir to combine. If the mixture is too thick, add water until desired consistency is reached.
• Spray a heart-shaped cookie cutter with nonstick cooking spray and place in a skillet. Add enough batter to fill heart. Cook 2 minutes. Remove heart-shaped cutter. Flip pancake and cook 1 minute.
• Serve with butter, syrup, powdered sugar and raspberries.
Find more breakfast recipes and sweet treat ideas at culinary.net. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.