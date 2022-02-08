Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The nonprofit WIFE.org presents “Second Saturday” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, online. La Jolla certified divorce coach India Kern will be among those presenting legal, financial, real estate and parenting information on divorce. $20. secondsaturdaysandiego.org

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents “Sleep Apnea and its Relation to Heart Health” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, second floor, 3131 Berger Ave. Dr. Omar Mesarwi, a pulmonologist and sleep medicine doctor, will speak. Free. Sdmhchap62@yahoo.com

• The Scripps Research Front Row lecture series presents “Decoding Cellular Communications to Find New Therapies for Cancers and Neurodegenerative Diseases” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, online. Professor Xiang-Lei Yang will share her research on an ancient family of proteins that evolved new functions to allow cellular communications to keep up with the ever-increasing complexity of organisms. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “Kinship as a Model for These Polarized Times” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Rev. Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries will speak. Free; donations are accepted. sjbts.org/upcoming-events.html

Families & children

• The La Jolla Music Society presents 123 Andrés at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The husband-and-wife duo will perform and invite people of all ages to dance and jump around. $18 for children, $28 for adults. ljms.org/events/123-andres

The La Jolla/Riford Library will present Bilingual Story Time in Farsi on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with library assistant Shadi Sarikhani. (Courtesy of La Jolla/Riford Library)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, will be in Farsi with library assistant Shadi Sarikhani. Bilingual Story Time features a different language each week. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Partner Yoga” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Carolina Vivas leads the workshop for partners, which will teach standing, sitting and reclined poses. $40 per person. buddhiyogalj.com

Arts & culture

• La Jolla-based Musica Vivace presents “Self-Reflection” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The inaugural season begins with Ling Ju Lai playing Bach’s “Goldberg Variations.” $30. musicavivace.org/events

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Hannah C. Hong at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Hong is the author of “The Boy Who Took a Trip to the Moon.” Free. warwicks.com/event/hong-2022

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents a “Valentine’s Day Eve” concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, online and at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will feature Jewish love songs in Yiddish, Ladino and Hebrew, performed by Carla Berg and her band. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. $20 for online; $40 for in person. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/valentines-day-eve-at-yiddishland

Art of Elan will present “Bach at The JAI: Bach Cello Suites” with Johnny Gandelsman on Monday, Feb. 14, in La Jolla. (Demetrius Freeman / The New York Times)

• Art of Elan presents “Bach at The JAI: Bach Cello Suites” at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at The JAI, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will include Johnny Gandelsman performing the cello suites on violin, preceded by a talk by cellist and baroque specialist Alex Greenbaum. $35 and up. artofelan.org/concerts

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the Poulenc Trio at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The trio explores the 1926 music of Francis Poulenc and more. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/events

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (The Heart of History): A Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, online. The event will feature authors Bryn Turnbull, Lucy Sanna, Florence Reiss Kraut, Howard Jay Smith, Loretta Ellsworth and Kathi Diamant. Free. adventuresbythebook.com/event/book-bingo-2-16-22

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents the “Three Artists Show” through Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Jewelry maker Ann Craig, painter Paula McColl and photographer Edie High Sanchez exhibit their works for sale. Free admission. sjbts.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Yolanda López: A Studio of One’s Own” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, online. Panelists will discuss the artist, activist and UCSD master of fine arts graduate. Free. bit.ly/UCSDYolandaLopez

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the 32nd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival through Sunday, Feb. 20, online and at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The festival includes 25 feature films, eight short films and three television series. $12 for JCC members; $15 for non-members. 2022sdijff.eventive.org/welcome

• Quint Gallery presents an artist talk with Sasha Koozel Reibstein at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. “Are You Okay in the Dark?” an exhibit of recent ceramic sculptures by the San Diego-based artist, runs through Saturday, March 5. Free. quintgallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents “Jose Luis Cuevas,” an exhibition featuring 15 drawings by the artist from 1973 to 1984, through Saturday, March 26, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. tasendegallery.com

• L&G Projects gallery presents “A Corner of a Minute” through Sunday, April 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new works by expressionist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

Galas & events

• Gelson’s supermarket presents “An Online Tasting with Daou” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The event will feature Daou wines paired with a Gelson’s premium cheese and charcuterie plate. The wines are $21.99 and $54.99; the cheese plate is $24.99. All are available for pickup Feb. 9-10 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad. bit.ly/GelsonsDaou

