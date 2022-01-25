Three seafood recipes that are something to see

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion with loved ones or simply looking for a way to bring your family to the table at the same time, seafood can make dinnertime a treat.

Here are some recipes for dishes you can enjoy:

Salmon with romesco sauce and aioli

Servings: 2

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 2 Atlantic salmon portions

• Salt, to taste

• Pepper, to taste

• 1 red pepper, cut into long strips

• 2 cups small potatoes, cooked and cut in half

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• ½ cup garden peas

• 1 tablespoon chopped tarragon

Romesco sauce:

• ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic, smashed

• ¼ cup slivered almonds, toasted

• ¼ cup hazelnuts

• 1 slice white bread, crust removed

• 1 large roasted red pepper

• ¼ cup tomato puree

• 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

• Salt

• Black pepper

Aioli sauce:

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1 or 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 lemon, zest and juice

• Salt

• White pepper

• Lemon wedges, for garnish

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

• Place a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season salmon portions with salt and pepper, to taste, and place skin sides down in the pan. Cook two to three minutes until skin is crispy. Place on a sheet pan, skin sides up, and bake six to seven minutes. Remove from oven and let rest.

• In the same skillet, add remaining olive oil, then add peppers and potatoes. Cook six to seven minutes until peppers soften and potatoes start to caramelize.

• Add paprika, cayenne and peas; stir and cook two minutes. Add tarragon.

To make romesco sauce:

• In a clean pan, heat olive oil and gently fry garlic, nuts and bread until toasted.

• In a blender, process red pepper, tomato puree and vinegar until smooth. Add toasted nuts and bread; process to desired consistency.

To make aioli:

• In a bowl, whisk mayonnaise, garlic, olive oil, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper.

• Place several spoonfuls of aioli on a plate. Top with potatoes, peppers and salmon, skin side up. Top with romesco sauce.

Courtesy of Mowi seafood company on behalf of Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Salmon and shrimp coconut curry

Salmon and shrimp coconut curry (Courtesy of Aquaculture Stewardship Council)

Servings: 2

• 2 pieces of salmon

• 1 cup wild rice

• 1 tablespoon coconut oil

• 1 clove garlic, sliced

• ¼ cup red onion, diced

• 1 cup pumpkin or butternut squash, diced

• 1 tablespoon lemongrass, finely chopped

• 1½ tablespoons red curry paste

• ½ cup coconut milk

• 1 tablespoon fish sauce

• ¼ cup tomatoes

• 4 shrimp

• 1 lime, quartered

• 2 or 3 cilantro leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

• Cut salmon into ½-inch cubes. Cook rice according to package instructions.

• In a large skillet, heat coconut oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic, onion and pumpkin or squash; sauté five minutes, or until onions are translucent. Mix in lemongrass and curry paste. Cook two to three minutes, or until fragrant.

• Add coconut milk, fish sauce and tomatoes; mix thoroughly. Add shrimp and salmon; cook until done.

• Serve with rice and lime quarters. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Courtesy of Mowi seafood company on behalf of Aquaculture Stewardship Council

One-pan Japanese salmon with sweet potato

One-pan Japanese salmon with sweet potato (Courtesy of Aquaculture Stewardship Council)

Servings: 2

• 2 salmon fillets (4 ounces each)

• 1 sweet potato, cut into rounds

• 8 spears broccolini

• Brown rice, for serving

• 2 tablespoons coconut oil, divided

• Sea salt

• 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

Marinade:

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• ¼ cup tamarind sauce

• ½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 2 tablespoons sesame seeds

• 1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a tray with baking paper.

• To make marinade: In a bowl, whisk sesame oil, tamarind sauce, Dijon mustard, sesame seeds and honey until combined.

• Place sweet potato on the baking tray and drizzle with 1 tablespoon coconut oil. Toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and sea salt. Roast 25 minutes.

• Remove tray from oven and add broccolini. Drizzle with remaining coconut oil and sea salt. Place salmon fillets in the middle of tray and drizzle with marinade. Bake 12-15 minutes, or until cooked to desired doneness. Serve with brown rice. ◆