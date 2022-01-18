Stylish home color trends for 2022

A new year brings opportunities to refresh your living space and add colors to your life. Here are four trends that are all about incorporating more of yourself and your lifestyle into your home, whether it’s answering your need for a serene escape or dialing up the energy with vibrant surroundings.

Bring in nature

Soothing earthy tones help bring a sense of calm and balance indoors. When designing with nature in mind, use gray-green tones to connect your aesthetic with the serene elements of the outdoors. Incorporate nature’s palette with greens in fabrics, accessories and even on the walls.

Wood and stone materials naturally complement those shades for a look that’s cohesively pleasing and peaceful.

Stylish sophistication

If you’re aiming to infuse some sophistication with an update to a favorite space, opt for a monochromatic look in a dark (almost black) hue. The approach is simultaneously bold and classic, but the secret is finding a shade that’s rich and deep, but not quite black, then complementing it with fabrics and furnishings that let the hint of color shine.

Connect with your inner self

Creating a living space that is uniquely yours requires understanding your inner motivations, traits and talents. One source of personal inspiration may be your zodiac sign, a reflection of Earth’s orientation to the sun on your birthday.

Color experts at Valspar paints partnered with astrologers Ophira and Tali Edut (the AstroTwins) to explore the intersection of character and style by explaining which Valspar 2022 Color of the Year best aligns with each zodiac sign, helping you create a luxurious space that reflects the real you.

Sunset Curtains is the Valspar 2022 Color of the Year chosen as the best for Aries. (Valspar)

• Aries: Sunset Curtains, a warm and soothing color that supports a transformational year full of new opportunities

• Taurus: Gilded Linen, a clean, cozy color that makes spaces feel open, perfect for celebrating togetherness

• Gemini: Grey Suit, a color of warmth and versatility, a signature combination for Geminis

• Cancer: Delightful Moon, a spirited, playful color that inspires a year of growth and adventure

• Leo: Mountain River, a dark and dreamy color that invites inspiration for a year filled with abundance

• Virgo: Subtle Peach, a harmonious color that works well alongside others but also can stand on its own

• Libra: Orchid Ash, a cool and breezy color that keeps it simple so Libras can focus on a year of vitality

• Scorpio: Fired Earth, a warm and approachable color that’s perfect for Scorpios who plan to bring new people into their lives this year

• Sagittarius: Rustic Oak, a relaxing and comforting color that welcomes coziness in the new year

• Capricorn: Blanched Thyme, a refreshing tone to support change in a year of variety

• Aquarius: Country Charm, a hue that provides warmth and stability for a year of productivity

• Pisces: Lilac Lane, a playful pastel hue that brings softness along with optimism and renewal

Add comfort and warmth

Treating your home like a sanctuary never goes out of style, and one way to create a soothing, inviting space is through the use of cozy neutrals. Whether applied to a bedroom retreat or a more bustling space like the living room, a neutral palette can add to the allure of comfort and warmth.

Keep the visual interest strong by incorporating subtle patterns, textures and layers of complementary neutral colors.

For more 2022 color trends and design inspiration, visit Valspar.com. ◆