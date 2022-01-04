Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Jan. 6-13

Thursday, Jan. 6

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Jan. 7

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Safdie Rabines Architects will present. For the Zoom link, email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Jan. 9

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Jan. 10

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Michael Remson, president and chief executive of the San Diego Youth Symphony, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, Jan. 12

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Jan. 13

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆