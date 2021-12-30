Photo gallery: Gala helps give needy kids a happier holiday
1/12
Tom Groff gathers with Mary Soriano, Gilda Valleser, Krystle Rains, Carla Flores, Selma Dixon and Tammy Nguyen at his annual Christmas gala Dec. 18 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/12
Dr. Jack Wasserman, Cathy Boppert and Gary Kessler (Vincent Andrunas)
3/12
Billy Hyde, Heather Caubel, Kendra Dawn, David Norris and Bethany and Shaun Frederickson (Vincent Andrunas)
4/12
Doug Freeland, Shannon Chapman, Lori Rogers and Skip Bruburger (Vincent Andrunas)
5/12
A pile of presents is collected for children. (Vincent Andrunas)
6/12
Fred Blecksmith, Sandy Clifton, Christine Connelly, Irene Pflaum and William Roskowski (Vincent Andrunas)
7/12
Dianne York, Denny Sanford and Bonnie Wright (Vincent Andrunas)
8/12
Barbara McIntire, Karen Peppard-Caruso, Jon Grout and Annette Hayes (Vincent Andrunas)
9/12
A collection of gifts for kids grows in the ballroom. (Vincent Andrunas)
10/12
Chris and Julie Kerwin, Dorrie Stutz and Jeff Linney (Vincent Andrunas)
11/12
Bianca and Nino Venturella, Luella Viloria, Stacey Dimeglio and Peter Weinrib (Vincent Andrunas)
12/12
Jennifer Felker, Kat McGhee, Bill De Leeuw, Allison Whitney and Dr. Marty Fallor (Vincent Andrunas)
The annual Christmas gala presented by La Jolla Realtor Tom Groff was held Dec. 18 at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel to benefit needy children.
The event’s major beneficiaries were Athletes for Education, the Polinsky Children’s Center and the San Diego Police Department toy drive.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
