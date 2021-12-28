Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Dec. 30-Jan. 6
Friday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve
Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
Sunday, Jan. 2
• La Jolla Chapter of National League of Young Men blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., La Jolla Open Aire Market at 7335 Girard Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Donors will receive a voucher for a free entrée at The Broken Yolk Café. Appointment and photo identification are required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Thursday, Jan. 6
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
