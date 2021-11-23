Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Holiday events

• The Krista Schumacher Art Gallery presents “Joy to the Parks” from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27, at 1113 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will feature the release of Schumacher’s newest collection, “12 Days of National Parks.” Free. kristaschumacherart.com

• Chabad of La Jolla presents a Hanukkah event for teenage girls at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, in The Village of La Jolla. $18. For the location, email sprinklekindnesstoday@gmail.com.

• Chabad of La Jolla presents a Hanukkah celebration at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will include a menorah lighting, an outdoor concert, latkes, doughnuts and more. Free. Email chabadoflajolla@gmail.com

• Chabad of La Jolla presents “Mommy & Me with a Jewish Twist” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in The Village of La Jolla. The class, aimed at children from infants through age 3, will focus on Hanukkah. $18. For the location, email mommynmelj@gmail.com.

• Bang & Olufsen, The International Culinary Schools, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and The Sanchez Real Estate Group present a “Holiday French & Italian Wine & Food Pairing” at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at 7851 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event will feature a food and wine master class led by chef ShaSha Gideo. Reservations are required. For more information, call (858) 962-0655.

• The San Diego Children’s Choir presents its 32nd annual winter concert at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will feature seasonal favorites and diverse musical selections from the choir’s five performing ensembles. $25 and up. ljms.org/events/sd-childrens-choir

Lectures & learning

The Arts District at Liberty Station will present “Creative Conversations with Liberty School” on Tuesday, Nov. 30, online. (Courtesy of Arts District Liberty Station)

• The Arts District at Liberty Station presents “Creative Conversations with Liberty School” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, online. The event features a discussion with executives from Outside the Lens and the San Diego Youth Symphony of the impact and integration of the arts in education. Free. bit.ly/ADLSNov

• UC San Diego’s Division of Biological Sciences presents “A Deep Look into COVID-19: Adapting to a COVID World” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, online. The event will feature UCSD professors discussing the latest research for treatments, the future of the pandemic and more. Free. bit.ly/deeplookdec

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Yiddish for Life” at 7 p.m. Thursdays beginning Dec. 2 at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The six-session class for beginners will teach how to read and pronounce Yiddish, its various dialects and more. $25 per class; $125 for all six classes. bit.ly/yiddishforlife

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to be a Beekeeper?” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7555 Draper Ave. Master beekeeper Kendal Sager of Sager Family Farms will read a story, discuss her job and showcase her transparent beehives loaded with thousands of bees. The event is aimed at elementary school-age children and is part of the “Human Library” series. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

Health & fitness

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Yoga for Gratitude in Yiddish,” a 60-minute class, at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, online. $15. yaaana.org/yiddish-yoga

Arts & culture

• Local artist Jeffrey Carr’s exhibit “Homegrown: Paintings of Southern California” runs through Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. James Gallery by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. jeffreycarrart.com/exhibitions

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Matt Coyle at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Coyle will discuss his new book, “Last Redemption (Rick Cahill #8).” Free; a reserved seat and book copy are available for $26.95. warwicks.com/event/coyle-2021

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (My Story, The Memoir)” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, online. The event will feature presentations by authors Jenna Blum, Aimee Liu, Susan May, Lilly Dancyger, Laura Davis and Amy Wallen, an interactive virtual game of bingo and prizes. Free. adventuresbythebook.com/event/bingo-memoir

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Capital Glitch: Arab Cyborg Turns to D.C.” through Friday, Dec. 3, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The digital art exhibition by Laila Shereen Sakr, also known as VJ Um Amel, is a three-act installation that invites participants to reflect on the events leading up to and during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. An online streaming option also is available. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu/capital-glitch

Le Salon de Musiques will present “Romance & Serenade” on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club. (Courtesy of Le Salon de Musiques)

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Romance & Serenade” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The chamber music concert will feature the works of German composers Johannes Brahms and Robert Kahn performed by Michael Yoshimi on clarinet, Stella Ye Lin Cho on cello and Sung Chang on piano. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents “to the yellow house” through Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play by Kimber Lee explores the early career of Vincent van Gogh. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “West Coast Paintings” through Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition features recent works by Los Angeles-based painter Mara De Luca. Free. quintgallery.com

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center hosts a seasonal tea tasting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event, presented by Amy Troung and Lani Gobaleza, owners of Paru tea bar, will feature five seasonal teas along with sweet appetizers. $5 for Community Center members; $15 for non-members. Reservations are required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Project Edeline presents a virtual art walk fundraiser at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, online. Proceeds from the event, which will feature an auction of several art pieces, benefit the La Jolla-based nonprofit’s school in Haiti. Free to view. bit.ly/Edeline2021

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity presents its annual fundraiser, the “Silver Tea,” on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. The event will be broken into an afternoon soiree from 1 to 3 p.m. and an evening cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m., both with a “Roaring ‘20s” theme and featuring different entertainment. $125 for the afternoon, $150 for the evening or $200 for both. stgermainechildrenscharity.org

