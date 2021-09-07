Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 9-16
Thursday, Sept. 9
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Friday, Sept. 10
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Novelist Thomas Sanger will speak after lunch. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.
Sunday, Sept. 12
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Sept. 13
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Todd Schultz, chief executive of the La Jolla Music Society, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
