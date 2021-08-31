Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 2-9
Thursday, Sept. 2
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Friday, Sept. 3
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Natasha Wong will speak after lunch about combating discrimination against Asian Americans. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.
Sunday, Sept. 5
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Sept. 6 — Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Artist Kelsey Brookes will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com
Thursday, Sept. 9
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.