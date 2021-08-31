Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 2-9

Thursday, Sept. 2

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Sept. 3

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Natasha Wong will speak after lunch about combating discrimination against Asian Americans. A Zoom option is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Sept. 5

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 6 — Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 7

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Artist Kelsey Brookes will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. info@birdrockcc.org

Wednesday, Sept. 8

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, Sept. 9

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆