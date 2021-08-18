Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 19-26

Friday, Aug. 20

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. After lunch, Lauren Turon will speak on how to “connect authentically” on social media. A Zoom option also is available at 12:30 p.m. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link and in-person information.

Sunday, Aug. 22

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Aug. 23

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon, online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Jini Archibald, development director for the Birch Aquarium, will speak. Guests are welcome. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658.

Thursday, Aug. 26

• La Jolla Coastal Access & Parking board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. lajollabythesea.com

