Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla-based Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Yidish Fun Breyshis: Let’s Learn the Yiddish Alphabet Together” at noon Thursdays through Sept. 2 online. Avi Fried will teach literacy in Yiddish, incorporating culture, idioms, jokes, curses and songs. $75 for the series; scholarships available. info@yaaana.com

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Stem Cells — The Future is Now” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, online. SBP’s Dr. Evan Snyder will discuss the future of stem cell therapies and how stem cell research may affect your future health. A Q&A session will follow. Free. bit.ly/SBPStemCells

Joseph Casciani will speak Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the La Jolla Community Center about living well while living longer. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “9 Must Have Strategies for Living Well While Living Longer” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, online. Joseph Casciani, a psychologist, author and expert on mental health, aging and longevity, will lead a discussion on aging successfully and resilience. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/DSS

Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Put the ‘A’ in STEAM” at 3:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month beginning Aug. 3 at 7555 Draper Ave. The arts and crafts program is designed for elementary school-age children. sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/month

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday at 7555 Draper Ave. Aimed at young children and speakers of all levels, the story time features a different language each week. There also is a Baby Story Time at 1 p.m. Mondays, a Toddler Story Time at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and a Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. sandiego.librarymarket.com/events/month

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an artists reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature a mix of landscapes, seascapes, portraits, still life and wildlife in all media from artists Daniel Kilgore, Ralph Kingery, Ralph Lazar, Caroline Morse, Shahram Sharafi and Mark Sherman. Works will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 25. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next in its Farrell Family Jazz series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert will feature the Jeff Hamilton Trio, with Hamilton on drums, Tamir Hendelman on piano and Jon Hamar on bass. The last concert is Aug. 14. $35 for Athenaeum members; $40 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/summer-jazz

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “American Perspectives III: Rhapsodies in Blues” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. Jazz musician Aaron Diehl and his trio will join classical musicians for works ranging from Ravel to Mary Lou Williams, culminating in a performance of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” $64 and up. ljms.org/events

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Emeran Mayer at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, via Facebook Live. Mayer will discuss his new book, “The Gut-Immune Connection: How Understanding the Connection Between Food and Immunity Can Help Us Regain Our Health.” Free. warwicks.com/event/mayer-2021

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (Travel by the Book): A Virtual Adventure by the Book” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, online. The event will feature authors Madeline Martin, Tracey Enerson Wood, Andrew Cotto, Sarah Sleeper, Dianna Rostad and Eliza Knight. Free; book purchase is available. bit.ly/ABBAug12

Author Tom Sanger will present “The Athenia Story” on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the La Jolla Community Center. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “The Athenia Story” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Author Tom Sanger will lead a presentation about the little-known tragedy of a passenger ship torpedoed in the first days of World War II and his novel about the event. Free for Community Center members; $10 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/in-person-events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Flicks on the Bricks,” an outdoor film series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series is curated and presented by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando and will include trivia, prizes and giveaways at each screening. The first film will be “His Girl Friday.” Future dates are Aug. 19 and 26. $15 per film ($39 for the series) for Athenaeum members; $20 per film ($54 for the series) for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

• D.G. Wills Books presents author Robert Monroe at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Monroe will discuss his new book, “Scripps Institution of Oceanography.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• North Coast Repertory Theatre continues its streaming of “Dr. Glas” through Sunday, Aug. 15, online. The play is a psychological thriller written by Jeffrey Hatcher and starring Daniel Gerroll as Dr. Glas. $35 for single viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

Galas & events

• Miracle Babies presents its 13th annual Superhero 5K starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, online and at NTC Park at Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma. Guests are encouraged to grab their superhero cape and walk or run 3.1 miles to support families with infants in neonatal intensive care. $20 and up. bit.ly/2021superhero5k

• Black Swan Initiative will hold a Gatsby Summer Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at a private home in La Jolla. The event will include craft cocktails, Michelin chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres, live music, art, dance, a silent auction and more. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Corazon de Vida, which supports orphaned and abandoned children in Baja, Mexico. $350. bit.ly/BlackSwanGatsby

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆