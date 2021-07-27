Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writers class continues at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at its temporary location, the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels and continues weekly. $6. mdtm07@gmail.com

Dr. Evan Snyder will speak at the Sanford Burnham Prebys presentation “Stem Cells — The Future is Now” on Thursday, Aug. 5, online. (Courtesy of Sanford Burnham Prebys)

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Stem Cells — The Future is Now” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, online. SBP’s Dr. Evan Snyder will discuss the future of stem cell therapies and how stem cell research may affect your future health. A Q&A session will follow. Free. bit.ly/SBPStemCells

Family & children

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents the movie “Goonies” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at 615 Prospect St. The event, part of the Summer Movies in the Park series, will begin with crafts and an inflatable play structure. The film will begin shortly after sunset. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Free. summermoviesinthepark.com

Arts & culture

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the “DNA New Work Series” from Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, Aug. 1, at the playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The series was created in 2013 to give playwrights a place to test new scripts for a live audience. This year’s edition will feature four plays: “Sumo” by Lisa Sanaye Dring, “All the Men Who’ve Frightened Me” by Noah Diaz, “Not-for-Profit (Or the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Play)” by Francisca Da Silveira and “One-Shot” by Andrew Rosendorf. Free, though reservations are required. lajollaplayhouse.org/dna-2021

• The La Jolla Music Society begins its SummerFest 2021 with “Ode to Joy” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall in the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The chamber music festival runs for three weeks; single tickets and subscriptions are available. $45 and up. ljms.org/summerfest

• The Rosin Box Project presents “Ghost Light Masquerade,” now until 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, online. The event combines ballet and adventure, based on an in-person version held earlier in July at Liberty Station. $35 and up. bit.ly/ghostmasquerade

La Jolla Playhouse presents comedian and writer-producer Hasan Minhaj performing “Experiment Time” July 30-31. (Eric Hobbs)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Hasan Minhaj — Experiment Time” at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at the Mandel Weiss Forum, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The one-man show will feature material written and performed by comedian Minhaj. $49-$59. LaJollaPlayhouse.org

• The San Diego Writers Festival will continue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, online. In partnership with the Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore, the event will feature author Tayari Jones speaking on the craft of writing and more. Free. sandiegowritersfestival.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents The John Cain Jazz Trio in concert at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The John Cain Trio (J. Riley Cain, Grant Clarkson and Marly Waak) will perform melodic jazz. $25; reservations required. ljcommunitycenter.org/concerts

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next in its Farrell Family Jazz series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The concert will feature Jaime Valle and Equinox, a sextet featuring some of the region’s leading Latin jazz artists. Future concerts are Aug. 7 and 14. $35 per individual concert for members; $40 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/summer-jazz

• North Coast Repertory Theatre concludes its streaming season with the world premiere of “Dr. Glas” through Sunday, Aug. 15, online. The play is a psychological thriller written by Jeffrey Hatcher and starring Daniel Gerroll as Dr. Glas. $35 for single viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

Galas & events

• Miracle Babies presents its 13th annual Superhero 5K starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, online and at NTC Park at Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma. Guests are encouraged to grab their superhero cape and walk or run 3.1 miles to support families with infants in neonatal intensive care. $20 and up. bit.ly/2021superhero5k

• The San Diego Master Chorale, The Voices of Chennai and the Rotary Club of Madras present a virtual concert now streaming online to help those suffering from COVID-19 in India. Free; donations are accepted. bit.ly/ConcertSDIndia

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆