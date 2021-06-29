Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writers class will return to the La Jolla/Riford Library at 7555 Draper Ave. from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 1, and continue every Thursday. The class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Scott Farr will teach a series of bridge classes at the La Jolla Community Center beginning Monday, July 5. (Courtesy of Scott Farr and La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a series of in-person bridge classes beginning in July, taught by veteran instructor Scott Farr, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Beginning bridge classes will be held at 2 p.m. Mondays beginning July 5. Intermediate classes will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mondays beginning July 5 and will cover hand evaluation and competitive bidding. Advanced classes will be at 10 a.m. Tuesdays beginning July 6 and will cover competitive, or defensive, bidding and playing. $100 for Community Center members; $120 for non-members. spoggi@san.rr.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Watercolor Magic” at 4 p.m. Tuesdays beginning July 6 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The four-week class, taught by Minnie Valero, will teach the basics of watercolor paints, color mixing and how to use them effectively. $80 for Community Center members; $100 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/inpersonclasses

Family & children

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Children’s Storytime” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at 1008 Wall St. The event is aimed at children ages 1-9. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Pick Me Last,” streaming online now. The playhouse’s 2021 Performance Outreach Program Tour production for young audiences is about standing up for friends and learning to let them stand up for themselves. Free (use password pop2021). bit.ly/LJPlayhousePickMeLast

Arts & culture

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author J’nell Ciesielski at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, via Facebook Live. Ciesielski will discuss her new book, “The Ice Swan,” in conversation with author Rachel McMillan. Free. warwicks.com/event/Ciesielski-2021

• San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse and The Old Globe present “We are Listening” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, online. The biweekly salon discussing Black theater life continues with guest Miki Vale, an international hip-hop artist, Old Globe-commissioned playwright and founder of SoulKiss Theater. Free. bit.ly/WALVale

Pianist Larry Goldings and the rest of the Larry Goldings Quartet will perform at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla on Saturday, July 10. (Courtesy of Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• Live jazz returns to the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library with Farrell Family Jazz, a series of summer concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at 1008 Wall St. The first concert will feature the Larry Goldings Quartet with Goldings on piano, David Piltch on bass, Jay Bellerose on drums and Sebastian Aymanns on percussion. Future concerts are July 31 and Aug. 7 and 14. $35 per concert for Athenaeum members/$132 for the series; $40 for non-members/$152 for the series. ljathenaeum.org/summer-jazz

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” which has been extended through Sunday, July 11, online. The solo showcase, written by Mark St. Germain, stars Tovah Feldshuh as the sex therapist and media personality. $35 for individual viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

Galas & events

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Corona and the New Normal” at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 11, online. The Zoom play is a fundraiser for the organization, which hopes to open a Yiddish cultural center in La Jolla. $36. yaaana.com/fundraiser

• Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists San Diego-Tijuana Chapter present “Rosamaria’s Culinary Traditions: Virtual Cooking Class” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, online. The fundraiser for Olivewood’s nutrition and garden programs and NAHJ San Diego-Tijuana will feature traditional recipes made vegan. $20 for class registration; $20 for an ingredient kit, available for pickup Tuesday, July 13. bit.ly/olivewoodclass

