Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 10-17

Thursday, June 10

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, June 11

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Carl DeMaio will speak on current politics. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, June 13

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, June 14

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, June 15

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Jeffrey Drazen, an oceanographer at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will speak. Email cynthiagoodman4@gmail.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, June 16

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆