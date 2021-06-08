Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 10-17
Thursday, June 10
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Friday, June 11
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Carl DeMaio will speak on current politics. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Sunday, June 13
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, June 14
• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. For more information and Zoom details, email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, June 15
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Jeffrey Drazen, an oceanographer at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will speak. Email cynthiagoodman4@gmail.com.
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org
Wednesday, June 16
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. manana@san.rr.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
