Best Bets: A quick guide to (mostly) online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary, as well as local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lectures & learning

• I Love a Clean San Diego and the city of Encinitas present the sixth annual Zero Waste Fair at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, online. The live event will feature education and workshops for all ages on low-waste living resources, composting tips, recycling, current environmental justice topics and more. Free, though donations are encouraged. CleanSD.org

• The San Diego County Bike Coalition presents “City Cycling” at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, online. The virtual class is designed to help riders become more comfortable sharing the road. Class topics include general bike safety, legal rights and responsibilities and emergency maneuver skills. Free. sdbikecoalition.org/basic-road-safety-class

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Spanish for Beginners” starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The eight-week course runs through Wednesday, Aug. 11. $140 for Community Center members; $160 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

Family & children

• The San Diego Architectural Foundation presents “KidSketch” at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, online. Open to children — and adults — of all ages, the event will feature a lesson on how to sketch the Salomon Apartments in Bankers Hill, designed by La Jolla-based architect Henry Hester in the late 1950s. The KidSketch series repeats the second Saturday of every month. Free. sdaf.wildapricot.org/event-4301545

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Pick Me Last,” streaming online now. The playhouse’s 2021 Performance Outreach Program Tour production for young audiences is about standing up for your friends and learning to let them stand up for themselves. Free (use password pop2021). bit.ly/LJPlayhousePickMeLast

Arts & culture

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (Mystery and Suspense): A Virtual Adventure by the Book” at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, online. The event will feature authors Kim Taylor Blakemore, Laurie Buchanan, Rich Farrell, Laurie Elizabeth Flynn, Ona Russell and Wendy Walker. Free. bit.ly/ABBJune10

• Mainly Mozart presents its 2021 All-Star Orchestra Festival June 11-19 at

the Del Mar Surf Cup Sports Park at 14989 Via de la Valle. The event will feature in-person, socially distanced, assigned seating in an outdoor venue. Five concerts featuring members of prestigious orchestras will be held June 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19, with works from Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn and more. $49-$500. mainlymozart.org/festival-orchestra

• D.G. Wills Books presents author and journalist Douglas Cavanaugh at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at 7461 Girard Ave. Cavanaugh will discuss his new book, “Remembering Butch: The Butch Van Artsdalen Story.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present the next “Jazz at the Athenaeum Streaming Live” concert on Monday, June 14, online, featuring pianist Josh Nelson and guitarist Larry Koonse. (Myles Regan / Regan Digital Image)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next “Jazz at the Athenaeum Streaming Live” concert at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, online. The final event in the series features a performance by guitarist Larry Koonse and pianist Josh Nelson. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-,members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Lionel Shriver at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, online. Shriver will discuss her new book “Should We Stay or Should We Go.” Free. warwicks.com/event/shriver-2021

• The New Children’s Museum presents “Reimagining Emotion with Risa Puno” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, online. The latest installment in the museum’s virtual “Artist Talks” series will feature New York-based artist Puno discussing how playful takes on serious world issues might help us better understand ourselves and relate to others. Free. thinkplaycreate.org/explore/artist-talks

Storytellers of San Diego presents “Storytelling: Tales and Legends of Scotland” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, online. (Courtesy of Jonathan Kruk)

• Storytellers of San Diego presents “Storytelling: Tales and Legends of Scotland” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, online. The annual event, in association with the San Diego Highland Games, will feature Scottish stories told by members of Storytellers of San Diego. For ages 12 and up. Free. storytellersofsandiego.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the “AAPI Artists Launch #StopAsianHate Campaign” streaming online now. Artists Arianna Afsar, Jess McLeod, Lauren Yee and playhouse producing director Eric Keen-Louie launched the digital video campaign featuring nearly 40 Asian American and Pacific Islander artists to spread awareness of anti-Asian hate in America. Free. bit.ly/LJPlayhouseStopAsianHate

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Becoming Dr. Ruth” through Sunday, July 4, online. The solo showcase, written by Mark St. Germain, stars Tovah Feldshuh as media figure Dr. Ruth. $35 for individual viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition of works by San Diego-based artist Kelsey Brookes through Saturday, July 24, at 7655 Girard Ave. The exhibit is a survey of Brookes’ art over the past 12 years. Free. quintgallery.com

Galas & events

• The Center for Community Solutions will hold its “Tea & Tonic with a Twist” at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, online and in person at Coasterra in San Diego. The event will feature live music, a silent auction and author Chanel Miller. $150 and up for either virtual or in person. ccssd.org/tea-tonic-2021

• Promises2Kids presents its peer-to-peer fundraising campaign for the Brighter Futures Ball Drop at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Bernardo Heights Country Club in Rancho Bernardo and livestreamed online. Participants may purchase golf balls through noon June 24, which will be loaded into a helicopter for a ball drop. The ball that lands closest to the pin will win a $2,500 cash prize for its owner. Proceeds will benefit services for foster children. Participants do not need to be present to win. $25 per golf ball. give.promises2kids.org/brighterfutures

• The La Jolla Community Center hosts its “Summer Soiree: Happy Summer & Welcome Back to the La Jolla Community Center” at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will include live entertainment, refreshments, raffles, gifts and more. $35 for Community Center members; $40 for non-members. Registration and payment are required by Monday, June 21. ljcommunitycenter.org/soiree

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆