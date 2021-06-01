Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, June 3-10

Thursday, June 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, June 4

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, 12:30 p.m. online. Ted Pena will speak about the nonprofit ArtsBusXpress. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com for the Zoom link.

Sunday, June 6

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, June 8

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at The Lot, 7611 Fay Ave. Dr. Mimi Guarneri will speak about the COVID-19 crisis in India. Email cynthiagoodman4@gmail.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. info@lajollacpa.org

Wednesday, June 9

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. info@lajollabythesea.com

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. ljsa.org@gmail.com

Thursday, June 10

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

