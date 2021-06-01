Best Bets: A quick guide to (mostly) online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary, as well as local in-person events as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego’s African and African-American Studies Research Center presents its 27th annual awards banquet at 4 p.m. Friday, June 4, online. The event will honor the achievements of scholars, students and administrators. Shannen Hill of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art will speak. Free, though donations are accepted. tinyurl.com/AAASRCAwards2021

Families & children

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Pick Me Last,” streaming online now. The playhouse’s 2021 Performance Outreach Program Tour production for young audiences is about standing up for your friends and learning to let them stand up for themselves. Free (use password pop2021). bit.ly/LJPlayhousePickMeLast

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its lecture series on artist Joseph Beuys at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, online. The fifth lecture, led by art historian Victoria Martino, will discuss Beuys’ legacy. $14 for Athenaeum members; $19 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, online. The solo showcase, written by Mark St. Germain, stars Tovah Feldshuh as media figure Dr. Ruth and runs through Sunday, July 4. $35 for individual viewing; $54 for group viewing. northcoastrep.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Elizabeth Letts at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 10, via Facebook Live. Letts will discuss her new book, “The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America,” in conversation with author Christina Baker Kline. Free. warwicks.com/event/letts-2021

• D.G. Wills Books presents author and journalist Douglas Cavanaugh at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at 7461 Girard Ave. in La Jolla. Cavanaugh will discuss his new book, “Remembering Butch: The Butch Van Artsdalen Story.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

Kelsey Brookes’ “LSD” (2012) is part of the artist’s exhibit at the Quint Gallery in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Kelsey Brookes and Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents an exhibition of works by San Diego-based artist Kelsey Brookes through Saturday, July 24, at 7655 Girard Ave. in La Jolla. The exhibit is a survey of Brookes’ art created over the past 12 years. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents the “AAPI Artists Launch #StopAsianHate Campaign,” streaming online now. Artists Arianna Afsar, Jess McLeod, Lauren Yee and playhouse producing director Eric Keen-Louie launched the digital video campaign featuring nearly 40 Asian American and Pacific Islander artists to spread awareness of anti-Asian hate in America. Free. bit.ly/LJPlayhouseStopAsianHate

Galas & events

Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists San Diego — Tijuana Chapter will present the cooking class “Olivewood Kitchenista Rosamaria’s Culinary Traditions” online Saturday, June 5. (Courtesy of Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center)

• Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists San Diego — Tijuana Chapter present “Olivewood Kitchenista Rosamaria’s Culinary Traditions” at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, online. The virtual cooking event, a fundraiser for Olivewood’s nutrition and garden programs, will feature traditional recipes made vegan. $20. bit.ly/olivewoodclass

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity will hold its June luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. Social service agency leaders working to prevent child abuse will receive grant awards. The newly slated board of directors also will be announced. $60. Email Janice Farnow at jfarnow@san.rr.com.

• Doors of Change presents its 20th-anniversary symposium at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, online. The virtual event will look at what local, state and federal governments can do and are doing for homeless youths. Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher. Free. doorsofchange.org

• The Center for Community Solutions will hold its “Tea & Tonic with a Twist” at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, online and in person at Coasterra in San Diego. The event will feature live music, a silent auction and author Chanel Miller. $150 and up for either virtual or in person. ccssd.org/tea-tonic-2021

• Promises2Kids is holding its peer-to-peer fundraising campaign for the Brighter Futures Ball Drop at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Bernardo Heights Country Club in Rancho Bernardo and livestreamed online. Participants may purchase golf balls through noon June 24, which will be loaded onto a helicopter for a ball drop. The ball that lands closest to the pin will win a $2,500 prize for its owner. Proceeds will benefit services for foster children. Participants do not need to be present to win. $25 per golf ball. give.promises2kids.org/brighterfutures

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆