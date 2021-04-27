Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego and the San Diego Museum of Art present the 21st annual Axline Lecture featuring internationally acclaimed architect Annabelle Selldorf at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, online. Selldorf is the lead architect of the expansion of MCASD’s location in La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/mcasdSelldorf

• La Jolla Country Day School presents its first TEDx event, “Agency, Resilience and Persistence,” at 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, online. The event, organized by student Tavisha Khanna, will feature a panel of speakers sharing experiences related to the themes in the title. Free. ted.com/tedx/events/39439

• San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will present “Sea Level Rise: Reason and Resilience” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, online. The webinar will feature experts from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation, San Diego Regional Climate Collaborative and Surfrider Foundation San Diego. Free. bitly.com/D1sealevel

Actor Taylor Takahashi will keynote UC San Diego’s “Empowering Community Through Reflection and Recognition,” the kickoff to its 15th-anniversary Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Celebration online Thursday, May 6. (Courtesy)

• UC San Diego presents “Empowering Community Through Reflection and Recognition,” the kickoff to its 15th-anniversary Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Celebration at noon Thursday, May 6, online. The event, featuring actor Taylor Takahashi as keynote speaker, will celebrate the culture, traditions and history of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans and recognizes student scholarship recipients. Free. tinyurl.com/APIAHC-REG2021

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “On Broadway! A Salute to the Broadway Musical” lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, online, with Jacqueline Silver discussing Broadway’s Golden Age, including “The Sound of Music.” On Thursday, May 6, the series will conclude with discussions of newer shows such as “The Lion King” and “Hamilton.” $17 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $22 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents a remote lecture with scholar, community arts educator and curator Jillian Hernandez at noon Friday, April 30. Free. bit.ly/ucsdHernandez

• The San Diego Symphony presents “Early Genius: Fugues and Serenades” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, online. The concert will feature works by Mozart, Elgar and Mendelssohn, highlighting the San Diego Symphony’s string section. $20. sandiegosymphony.org/digitalpass

• Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present “My Brooklyn Hamlet” streaming online Friday, April 30, to Sunday, May 2. The one-woman show, written and performed by Brenda Adelmen, is a story about love and hate, passion and numbness and how to find joy after you’ve lost everything. $15 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. scrippsranchtheatre.org/mybrooklynhamlet

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Towards Belonging” at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, online. The premiere of the dance film with original spoken-word poetry will be followed by a Q&A with members of the creative team. Free. lajollaplayhouse.org/towards-belonging-watch-party

Warwick’s presents author Chris Bohjalian discussing his new book, “Hour of the Witch,” on Wednesday, May 5, online. (Courtesy)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Chris Bohjalian at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, online. Bohjalian will discuss his new book, “Hour of the Witch,” in conversation with Jeniffer Thompson. Free; books with autographed bookplates will be available for purchase. warwicks.com/event/bohjalian-2021

• The San Diego International Film Festival presents the first San Diego International ShortsFest from Friday, May 14, to Sunday, May 16, online. The event will include 100 short films from around the world, 11 filmmaker panels and more. $29 and up. SDFilmFest.com/shortsfest

• Blindspot Collective presents “Lit” streaming online now through Sunday, May 16. The musical for children and families is an adventure story about how the child of the moon helps light the night sky with stars by discovering the properties of light. $15. blindspotcollective.org/lit

• American History Theater, The Roustabouts Theatre Co. and Teenage Youth Performing Arts Theatre Company present “The Mountaintop” streaming online now through Sunday, May 16. The play, written by Katori Hall, is about Martin Luther King Jr. meeting with a surprise visitor at his Memphis motel the night before he died. $25; the May 2 and 8 performances are $15 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. theroustabouts.org/mountaintop

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Einstein Comes Through,” streaming online now through Sunday, May 23. The play, written by David Ellenstein and Marc Silver, features Jake Broder in a solo performance as Hank, who takes audiences on a journey punctuated by the wit and wisdom of Hank’s lifelong idol, Albert Einstein. $30 with San Diego Theatre Week promotion code SDTW21. northcoastrep.org

• Encinitas-based North Coast Symphony presents “Nimrod” from Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” available now via YouTube. “Variations” is a series of 14 short musical portraits that premiered in London in 1899. Free. bit.ly/NorthCoastVariations

Virtual galas & events

• Team Lululemon and nonprofit Padres Pedal the Cause are holding Sweat Week online now through Friday, April 30, featuring virtual fitness classes. The fundraiser, intended to accelerate cures for cancer, includes a drawing to win one of 12 Lululemon yoga mats. $20 donation recommended. gopedal.org/sweatweek

• The Torrey Pines Elementary School Foundation holds its virtual gala “There’s No Place Like Home” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1. The event will include a silent auction, raffles and entertainment. Registration is free; dinner and VIP packages are available. tpesfgala2021.givesmart.com

• Nonprofit Mama’s Kitchen presents its 30th annual Mama’s Day at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, online. The event, hosted by Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien, will include a multicourse dinner catered by Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, a party box and access to the virtual presentation featuring live entertainment, an opportunity drawing and more. Proceeds will aid Mama’s Kitchen’s efforts to provide meals to San Diegans most vulnerable to hunger. $150 and up. mamaskitchen.org

• Padres Pedal the Cause Bound for Cures will take place on Saturday, May 8, online. Participants can register to raise funds in honor of survivors, patients or loved ones lost to cancer and participate in the virtual experience by running, walking, cycling or designing a personal activity for 100 reps, 100 minutes, 100 miles or any challenge that is important to them. $49. gopedal.org

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆