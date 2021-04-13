Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.

Lectures & learning

• The UC San Diego economics department presents “Memory and Financial Decisions” at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, online. The talk will feature Jessica Wachter, an economics professor at the University of Pennsylvania, sharing some of her findings on how the limitations of human memory may contribute to phenomena such as asset price momentum and financial crises. Free. Register at bit.ly/econroundtable.

• Jewish National Fund-USA in San Diego presents “Breakfast for Israel” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18, online. The event will feature stars of the Israeli Netflix series “Fauda.” Free. bit.ly/JNFUSABreakfast

Svasti Haricharan will be among a panel of researchers presenting in the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute’s “Spotlight on Women’s Health Research” online Tuesday, April 20. (Courtesy)

• The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute presents “Spotlight on Women’s Health Research” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, online. The discussion will feature three female SBP scientists sharing their latest research on diseases that affect women more than men. A Q&A session will follow. Free. Register at bit.ly/SBPApril.

• Scripps Research presents “Mapping the Secret Complexity of Tumors to Defeat Aggressive Cancers” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, online. The next in Scripps’ Front Row Lecture Series will feature cancer biologist Michalina Janiszewska discussing how a tumor’s diverse cell populations interact and what causes cells with particular mutations to expand. Free. Register at frontrow.scripps.edu.

• Sharp HealthCare presents the 2021 Sharp Women’s Health Conference from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, online. The event will feature author Elizabeth Gilbert as the keynote speaker, plus an interactive virtual exhibit hall and other experiences. $45. Register at sharp.com/womensevent.

Family & children

• The Nature Collective presents “Virtual Connections: Seahorse’n Around” at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, online. Guests can learn about the giant Pacific seahorse, an unusual fish species. High school environmental leaders will guide an online animal craft. Free. thenaturecollective.org/events

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “On Broadway! A Salute to the Broadway Musical” lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, online, with Jacqueline Silver discussing the Depression years. On Thursday, April 22, the series will cover Broadway’s Golden Age, including “Annie Get Your Gun” and “West Side Story.” $17 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $22 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus begins streaming “Music in Community” at noon Friday, April 16, as part of its “Stay Home With Us” series of online concerts. The performance will pair Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and contemporary composer Anahita Abbasi’s “Why the Trees Were Murmuring.” Abbasi is a doctoral student at UC San Diego. $18-$39. (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com/events-tickets

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents a lecture with filmmaker Garrett Bradley at 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, online. In 2020, Bradley became the first Black woman to win the Best Director award in the U.S. documentary competition at the Sundance Film Festival for her feature-length documentary “Time,” which has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature in the 2021 Academy Awards. Free. bit.ly/UCSDBradley

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the filmed play “Trying” through Sunday, April 18, online. The play, written by Joanna McClelland Glass and directed by David Ellenstein, is a portrayal of two wildly different personalities struggling to understand each other. $35-$54. northcoastrep.org

• Adventures by the Book presents “The Last Night in London: An Exclusive Fireside Chat Adventure” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18, online. The event will feature author Karen White. $30, including a signed hardcover book. bit.ly/ABBLondon

Warwick’s will present author William Arkin online Thursday, April 22. (Courtesy)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author William Arkin at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22, via Facebook Live. Arkin will discuss his new book, “The Generals Have No Clothes: The Untold Story of Our Endless Wars,” in conversation with Dave Pedersen. Free. warwicks.com/event/arkin-2021

• Fashion Week San Diego presents a hybrid Spring Showcase at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, with Jodi Kodesh hosting a live show on Instagram and Facebook for a sneak peek of the main October event, and up to 40 people attending in person at U4RIK Distillery & Event Space in San Marcos. Online viewing is free; in-person tickets are $50. fashionweeksd.com

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents “Ch’ik’xulub: A Non-Visible Crater” online now. The exhibition by Ana Andrade is based on a fictitious story about a scientist from the 1960s who is studying the connection of Earth to the universe through ancient Mayan science and history. sites.google.com/ucsd.edu/gradexhibitions

Virtual galas & events

• The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank presents its ninth annual “Chefs, Cork & Craft Gala” at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, online. The event will benefit the food bank’s COVID-19 hunger-relief response programs that currently serve about 600,000 people per month in San Diego County. sandiegofoodbank.org/gala

• The nonprofit St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center presents its signature Morning Glory Brunch Frog Race at about noon Saturday, April 17, online. The event raises funds for the organization’s programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and features rubber frogs “racing” to the finish line. Frogs start at $50. stmsc.org/2021-morning-glory-brunch

• Casa de Amparo holds its 24th annual “Meet the Chefs” event virtually at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18. The afternoon of delivered gourmet appetizers, premium wine, desserts and more raises funds for Casa de Amparo’s programs that serve foster youths in San Diego County. $150-$225. casadeamparo.org/meet-the-chefs

