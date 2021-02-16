Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Not Your Usual Intensive Spring Yiddish Language and Culture Program” beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, online. The program incorporates Yiddish classes, activities and cultural programs and runs through Sunday, March 7. yaaana.com/new-yiddish-program

• Vanguard Culture presents “Money Making for Creatives: Adapting & Thriving in Uncertain Times” at noon Monday, Feb. 22. Business growth strategist Shaun Cassidy will discuss how to make one’s art practice marketable and profitable. $5 suggested donation. bit.ly/vanguardmoney

• UC San Diego presents “The Fear Factor: Examining Mistrust and Vaccines” at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, online. The first of five virtual “Evenings of Nonconventional Wisdom” features a discussion of negative public perceptions about vaccines and how to build confidence in health care technology. bit.ly/ucsdfearfactor

Alexandre Colas is one of the speakers scheduled for the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute’s “How to Fix a Broken Heart” on Tuesday, Feb. 23, online. (Courtesy)

• The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute presents “How to Fix a Broken Heart” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, online. SBP researchers will discuss the science that protects, mends and regenerates an ailing heart. Free. bit.ly/sbpHeart

• The League of Women Voters of San Diego presents “Power Struggle” at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, online. The webinar will discuss the arguments for and against privatization of the city’s gas and electric utilities. Free. bit.ly/lowvpower

• UC San Diego presents “A Conversation with Kevin Young” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, online. Young, a poet, author and director of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, will explore his most recent work, “African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song.” Free. bit.ly/ucsdkevinyoung.

• Gelson’s presents “Far Niente Wine Tasting Event” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, online. The event features two wines paired with cheese and charcuterie plates at special pricing. Register and prepay by Feb. 23; pick up at Gelson’s Del Mar (2707 Via de la Valle), Pacific Beach (730 Turquoise St.) or Carlsbad (7660 El Camino Real). gelsons.com/farniente

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Ruth Druart at noon Thursday, Feb. 25, via Facebook Live. Druart will discuss her new book, “While Paris Slept”, in conversation with Sarah Sleeper. Free. warwicks.com/event/druart-2021



Family & children

• The Center for Community Solutions presents a series of online workshops on healthy relationships at 4 p.m. every Thursday through March 4. Aimed at ages 13 to 24, the workshops emphasize prevention of dating violence and cover topics such as communication and jealousy (Feb. 18), technology and consent (Feb. 25) and unpacking messages in porn (March 4). Free. bit.ly/TDVAMworkshops



Art & culture

• The Belly Up in Solana Beach presents the Steve Poltz 12th Annual 50th Birthday Bash at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, online. The livestreamed event continues Poltz’s tradition of celebrating his birthday at The Belly Up. $20. bit.ly/poltz50th

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, online. The free event features the Pulitzer Prize-winning composer’s “The Democracy! Suite.” ljms.org

• The Belly Up in Solana Beach presents The White Buffalo’s “Songs of Anarchy” concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, online. The White Buffalo is Jake Smith, singer, songwriter, guitarist, storyteller and Emmy nominee. $10. bellyuplive.com/the-white-buffalo

• The San Diego State University Chinese Cultural Center, San Diego Chinese History Museum, SDSU Jewish Institute and Temple Emanuel-El present a screening of “Above the Drowning Sea” on Sunday, Feb. 21, online. The film tells the stories of Jewish people who fled Nazi-controlled Vienna, Austria, during the mid-20th century and found refuge in Shanghai, China. The screening includes commentary from the film’s director and producer. For more information, email mu-ting.huang@sdsu.edu.

• Point Loma Playhouse presents “The Meeting” streaming online Feb. 26-28. The drama by Jeff Stetson depicts a hypothetical meeting between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Directed by Jerry Pilato and starring Rhys Greene and J.K. Weldon. $10 and up. bit.ly/themeetingptloma

• Write Out Loud, San Diego Public Library, La Jolla Historical Society and San Diego Writers Ink present the San Diego Decameron Project at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, online. Twenty-five judges chose the top 100 unpublished narratives from San Diegans; the winners are posted on the above partners’ websites. The top 10 compelling stories will be read by Write Out Loud actors at the Feb. 26 event. Free. writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/san-diego-decameron-project-celebration



Virtual galas & events

• United Way of San Diego County and Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla present a virtual book drive for National Read Across America Day through Friday, March 12. Local companies and individuals are encouraged to donate new children’s books. uwsd.org.

• Encinitas4Equality presents the Black History Month Virtual Benefit Concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, online. The event features artists, the E4E leadership team and others to support Black businesses and the reopening of the BIPOC Collective Storefront & Multicultural Community Center in Encinitas. $50 and up; some packages include dinner and drinks and must be purchased by Saturday, Feb. 20, for delivery by the event. bit.ly/E4Econcert

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆