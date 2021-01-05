Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The San Diego Genealogical Society presents “Your DNA Guide” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, online. Diahan Southard will lead the webinar in two sections: “Organizing Your DNA Results” and “Ask the Wife! A DNA Analysis Strategy.” A link to a handout will be given upon registration confirmation. bit.ly/sdgsJan9

• Adventures by the Book presents “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, online. The event will feature author Marie Benedict in conversation with San Diego author Susan Meissner. Free with book purchase. adventuresbythebook.com/event/mrs-christie-virtualadventure

Gary Chapman will discuss teens’ developmental changes via The Grauer School online Tuesday, Jan. 12. (Courtesy)

• The Grauer School in Encinitas hosts “Great Conversations” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, online. Gary Chapman will explain key developmental changes that teenagers are going through and offer tools to communicate with them. Free. grauerschool.com/great-conversations

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its “Wednesday Connect” series with “Introduction to Memoir Writing” at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 online. Author Kay Sanger will preview an upcoming four-part LJCC class designed to offer tools to begin telling one’s life story. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Anita Abriel at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Facebook Live. Abriel will discuss her new book, “Lana’s War.” Free. warwicks.com/event/abriel-2021

Cynthia Lebeaupin is part of a panel of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute scientists who will speak online Thursday, Jan. 14, about how diet affects the body. (Courtesy)

• The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute presents “Insights: How Your Diet Really Affects Your Body” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, online. SBP scientists will teach the links among diet, chronic diseases, longevity and aging. A question-and-answer session will follow. Free. bit.ly/sbpdiet

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its “Wednesday Connect” series with “Health Made Easy: Tips for Buying, Preparing and Ordering Nourishing Food” at 10 a.m. Jan. 20 online (postponed from Jan. 6). Nutrition experts Tiffany Holt and Flannery Nielsen will teach to how to build simple meals from ready-to-eat ingredients and to navigate meal delivery services. ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect



Art & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Rembrandt & Vermeer: The Golden Age of Dutch Art,” a five-week art history lecture series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, online. In the first lecture, Linda Blair will discuss the economic, political and religious factors that shaped the Golden Age, and how there were more artists than bakers in mid-17th century Amsterdam. The Jan. 14 lecture will examine Dutch paintings of landscapes, still-life and everyday scenes. Lectures are $14 each or $65 for the series for Athenaeum members and $19/$90 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• Third Coast Percussion presents a free rebroadcast of the world premiere of “Metamorphosis” online at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8. The performance, which blends street dance from Movement Art Is with TCP’s percussion ensemble, was originally livestreamed Nov. 7 from the La Jolla Music Society’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. youtube.com/user/thirdcoastpercussion

Unscripted Learning will stream a virtual Zoom reading of the play “Falling” Jan. 14-17.

(Courtesy)

• San Diego nonprofit Unscripted Learning presents a virtual Zoom reading of “Falling,” streaming Jan. 14-17. The play by Deanna Jent, directed by La Jolla Playhouse’s Jacole Kitchen, explores the dynamic and complicated reality of a family with an autistic young man. $25. bit.ly/fallingplay

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Logan Lone Piano concerts at noon Friday, Jan. 15, online. The free performance, featuring Joshua White and recorded at the Athenaeum Art Center, will be released on the Athenaeum’s YouTube channel. bit.ly/ljathyoutube

• North Coast Repertory Theatre is streaming “An Iliad” online through Sunday, Jan. 24. The adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War stars Richard Baird and is directed by David Ellenstein. $35. northcoastrep.org

• UC San Diego’s Adam D. Kamil Gallery presents two online exhibitions featuring works by undergraduate art students. “Legendary” showcases students’ approaches to composing pictures, sequential art and storytelling through the creation of multipanel comics and shadow puppet performances based on epic poems, literature and creation myths. “Art in Isolation” features works across painting, drawing, sculpture, performance and installation. visarts.ucsd.edu/kamilgallery

