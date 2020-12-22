Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Sharp HealthCare presents the virtual workshop “Choosing Wellness in the New Year” available for viewing beginning Monday, Dec. 28. This presentation will outline the five pillars of wellness that help optimize health at all times, especially in times of crisis, including ways to reduce stress and optimize health. A related video cooking demonstration using simple ingredients to create meals will be released in January. Free. sharp.com/healthclasses



Art & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Logan Lone Piano concerts at noon Thursday, Dec. 24. The free concert, featuring Irving Flores and recorded at the Athenaeum Art Center, will be released on the Athenaeum’s YouTube channel. The next will be Mara Kaye and Clinton Davis, at noon Thursday, Dec. 31. bit.ly/ljathyoutube

• KPBS presents The Old Globe production of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, on radio and online. Free. kpbs.org

Pianist Ray Ushikubo will be featured in the San Diego Symphony’s New Year’s Eve celebration concert Dec. 31 online. (Courtesy)

• The San Diego Symphony holds its first New Year’s Eve celebration concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, online. Led by Music Director Rafael Payare with pianist Ray Ushikubo, the concert will feature Viennese waltzes and jazz-influenced works to ring in the new year. $25 donation requested. Register at bit.ly/SDSNYE

• The San Diego Symphony presents holiday concert “Noel Noel” online through Dec. 31. The multidisciplinary collaboration features the orchestra along with the San Diego Children’s Choir, San Diego Master Chorale, principal dancer of the California Ballet Reka Gyulai and singer-songwriter Jason Mraz in a myriad of holiday selections led by guest conductor Timothy Semanik. Free. Register in advance: sandiegosymphony.org/noelnoel

• The 36th annual Mission Fed ArtWalk is virtual this year through Dec. 31. The largest and longest-running arts festival in Southern California kicks off with a broadcast of a variety of performances and showcases every medium of art, including painting, sculpture, glasswork, photography and fine jewelry. Free. missionfedartwalk.org

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” online through Dec. 31. The reimagined production, directed by David Ellenstein, features James Newcomb and the entire story from one man’s perspective. $35-$54. bit.ly/ncrtcarol

• City Ballet of San Diego will stream its “Masquerade Nutcracker” through Jan. 3 online. The show, containing a new spin for the pandemic, was choreographed and filmed for in-home viewing. $29-$99 for a 48-hour rental. bit.ly/cityballetnutcracker

• Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” online. The filmed version of the 2018 play is based on the Charles Dickens classic and will be available through Jan. 3. Free. scrippsranchtheatre.org/christmascarol2020

• North Coast Repertory Theatre is streaming “An Iliad” online through Jan. 24. The adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War stars Richard Baird and is directed by David Ellenstein. $35. northcoastrep.org

Jefferson Mays stars in a virtual one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” (Courtesy)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” streaming online through Jan. 3. The one-man version stars Tony Award winner and UC San Diego graduate Jefferson Mays. $50. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/a-christmas-carol

• Write Out Loud presents its virtual story theater through Jan. 6. Called “Giving Season 2020,” the production is aimed at all ages and includes performers Brittney Caldwell, Steven Lone, Veronica Murphy, Walter Ritter and Rachael VanWormer, with a special visit from Santa Claus. Free. Register at writeoutloudsd.com/giving-season-2020.

• UC San Diego’s Adam D. Kamil Gallery presents two online exhibitions featuring works by undergraduate art students. “Legendary” showcases students’ approaches to composing pictures, sequential art and storytelling through the creation of multipanel comics and shadow puppet performances based on epic poems, literature and creation myths. “Art in Isolation” features works across disciplines of painting, drawing, sculpture, performance and installation. Both free. visarts.ucsd.edu/kamilgallery



Virtual galas & events

• Mission Fed Credit Union has launched a holiday giving fundraiser to benefit three San Diego nonprofit partners: The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army San Diego County. Each of the partners will receive a $10,000 matching donation, a total of $30,000, to help them meet their missions during these turbulent times this holiday season. The campaign runs through Dec. 31. missionfed.com/giving

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆

