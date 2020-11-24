Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

Author Matt Coyle will discuss his new book, “Blind Vigil,” via Warwick’s online Tuesday, Dec. 1. (Courtesy)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Matt Coyle at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, via Facebook Live. Coyle will discuss his new book, “Blind Vigil,” with Wendall Thomas. Free. warwicks.com/event/coyle-2020

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (Holiday Shopping)” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, online. The event will feature authors Karen White, Crystal King and Lisa Selin Davis along with San Diego authors Huda Al Marashi, Jill G. Hall and Susan Meissner. Free. bit.ly/decbookbingo

• Warwick’s bookstore presents San Diego food writer Michael Aaron Gardiner at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, via Facebook Live. Gardiner will discuss his new cookbook, “Modern Kosher: Global Flavors, New Traditions.” Free. warwicks.com/event/gardiner-2020

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum presents the next part in its virtual “Modeler Citizens” series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Jeff Ino and Sam Towler, two volunteers at Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, will discuss how Disney’s passion for railroads led to the creation of his backyard railroad and the classic Disneyland attraction Mine Train Through Nature’s Wonderland. Donations are accepted. Register at sdmrm.org/modelercitizens .



Family & children

• The San Diego Public Library presents “How to Train Your Demogorgon: The (Pseudo) Science of Stranger Things” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, online. The free class, intended for students in grades six through eight, will explore the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” through biology and chemistry. bit.ly/librarystrangerthings

• The La Jolla/Riford Library has an Adventure & Mystery Book Club at 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Facebook. bit.ly/rifordadventuremystery

Art & culture

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” streaming online Nov. 28 to Jan. 3. This one-man version stars Tony Award winner and UC San Diego graduate Jefferson Mays. $50. lajollaplayhouse.org/show/a-christmas-carol

North Coast Repertory Theatre has extended “Same Time, Next Year” through Sunday, Nov. 29, online. (Courtesy)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre has extended “Same Time, Next Year” through Sunday, Nov. 29, online. The filmed play, featuring married couple Bruce Turk and Kate McNichol, explores a 25-year love affair between two people who meet once a year. $35. northcoastrep.org

• The Roustabouts Theatre Company presents the world premiere of “No Way Back” streaming online through Dec. 13. The show was written by Mahshid Fashandi Hager and is based on her experience as a 10-year-old fleeing Iran with her family during the Islamic Revolution in 1979. $25-$100. theroustabouts.org



Virtual galas & events

• The San Diego chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers presents its virtual Design Excellence Awards and Holiday Gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. The event will honor the year’s outstanding projects by top designers with an up-close look at some of San Diego County’s interiors and design community. $20. casd.asid.org

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆