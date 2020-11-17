Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Holidays & beyond

• The Old Globe theater’s 15th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place virtually at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, and will feature songs, videos and greetings from company members from the past 22 years. The Grinch will appear for the final countdown to the tree lighting. theoldglobe.org



Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents the city of San Diego’s “Age Friendly San Diego Virtual Action Planning Session” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, online. The follow-up discussion to the February Listening Session will focus on transportation, outdoor spaces and buildings and social participation. All are welcome. Email thescroll@sandiego.gov for a Zoom link.

• UC San Diego presents “A Deep Look Into: Social Inequities and Suffering Caused by COVID-19” at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, online. The webinar will focus on front-line health and medical experts as they discuss disparities in the clinical impact and outcomes of COVID-19 in their firsthand experiences and lessons learned in dealing with the disease. Free. social_inequities_covid_19.eventbrite.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Elizabeth Breck at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, online. She will discuss her new book, “Anonymous,” with lifestyle blogger Dani O’Brien. Free. warwicks.com/event/breck-2020

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum presents the next part in its virtual “Modeler Citizens” series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Master model railroader Rodger Gredvig will showcase his personal N-scale layout, the Lode Stone & Iron Railroad. Register at sdmrm.org/modelercitizens .

• Sharp HealthCare will release the free online workshop “How to Curb Loneliness and Isolation During Challenging Times” on Monday, Nov. 23. The workshop will cover ways to navigate situations that may increase the likelihood of feelings of isolation and loneliness. sharp.com/healthclasses

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Delicious Winter Soups” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, online. The cooking class, taught by chef Nikki Schaeffer, will feature chicken and dumpling stew, pasta e fagioli and roast cauliflower soup with truffle oil. $20 per center member without ingredients delivery, $50 with ingredients delivery (to 92037 ZIP code only). Cost is $25/$55 for non-members. Reserve by Sunday, Nov. 22. ljcommunitycenter.org/calendar



Family & children

• The San Diego Public Library presents “Intro to Filmmaking” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, online. The class, aimed at students in grades six through eight, will include an introduction to film theory and the basics of video production, concluding with students creating and viewing their own short films. Free. bit.ly/filmmakingintroclass

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents an Adventure & Mystery Book Club at 4 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Facebook. Branch manager Bill Mallory currently is reading “King Solomon’s Mines” by H. Rider Haggard. bit.ly/rifordadventuremystery



Art & culture

• ArtPower at UC San Diego concludes the fall residency of New York City-based dancer and choreographer Ephrat Asherie on Thursday, Nov. 19, with an online work-in-progress showcase of Asherie’s latest work, “UnderScored.” $10 per device. artpower.ucsd.edu

• San Diego-based Malashock Dance presents “Stream/Line 4: Behind the Scenes” at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, online, featuring a live rehearsal of new work and a Q&A with John Malashock and company dancers. Free. bit.ly/streamlineevent4

• The San Diego Symphony performs a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, led by music director Rafael Payare. The concert will highlight the orchestra’s strings, wind and brass sections through a variety of works spanning the 16th to 20th centuries. sandiegosymphony.org

The Old Globe’s production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (pictured in 2019) will be broadcast via KPBS on radio and online starting Thursday, Nov. 26. (Courtesy)

• KPBS presents the Old Globe theater’s production of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at noon Thursday, Nov. 26, on radio (89.5 FM) and online. The 23rd annual Old Globe production also will run at noon Dec. 5 and 20 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24. Free. kpbs.org

• The Roustabouts Theatre Company presents the world premiere of “No Way Back” online through Dec. 13. The show, written by Mahshid Fashandi Hager, is based on her experience as a 10-year-old fleeing Iran with her family during the Islamic Revolution in 1979. $25-$100. theroustabouts.org

Local band Full Strength has released “Girl Power Mash Up,” the third installment of its online “Dancing with Distance” series. (Courtesy)

• Local band Full Strength has released “Girl Power Mash Up,” the third installment of its online “Dancing with Distance” series, featuring the band’s female vocalists Taylin and Pammy G. fullstrength.band/girl-power



Virtual galas & events

• The North County Philanthropy Council holds its Volunteer Awards Celebration at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, online. The event will recognize community volunteers. Guests can buy a “Celebration in a Box” for their organization’s honoree, themselves or their co-workers for the event. $125 per box for two people, $275 per box for five people. Register at bit.ly/ncpc2020.

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆