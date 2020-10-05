Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents UCSD professor emerita Lesley Stern discussing her book “Diary of a Detour” from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, online. bit.ly/diaryofadetour

• Adventures by the Book presents “Pairings & Prose (Italy)” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. The virtual event features author and art historian Laura Morelli in conversation with San Diego author Kate Quinn, with a wine pairing presentation by San Diego’s Splash Wine Lounge. Free with purchase of Morelli’s new book, “The Night Portrait.” bit.ly/prosepairings

• Warwick’s bookstore present author Rob Bell at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, on Facebook Live. Bell will discuss his new book, “Everything Is Spiritual: Who We Are and What We’re Doing Here,” with Writer’s Symposium founder Dean Nelson. Free. warwicks.com/event/bell-2020

• The La Jolla Community Center presents the next in its Distinguished Speaker Series from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The webinar, titled “Where Do We Stand in the Fight Against Dementia?” will be led by neuroscientist William Mobley and will review treatment and impact of Alzheimer’s disease. Free. bit.ly/ljccmobley

Aissa Villanueva, manager of La Jolla’s Simple boutique, will speak during the La Jolla Community Center’s Wednesday Connect lecture online Wednesday, Oct. 14. (Courtesy )

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its Wednesday Connect series at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 online. Aissa Villanueva, manager of La Jolla’s Simple boutique, will share information about the store’s approach to everyday clothing choices. Free. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• Scripps Research presents the next session in its online Front Row Lecture Series at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, with “Harnessing Chemical Biology for Cancer Drug Discovery,” featuring assistant chemistry professor Michael Erb. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• UC San Diego presents a Holocaust Living History Workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, online. The event is titled “All in the Family: Jonas Noreika and the Quest for Truth about the Holocaust in Lithuania with Silvia Foti and Grant Gochin.” Free. Register at bit.ly/ucsdhlhw.



Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library offers “Chinese Culture Club: Chinese Conversation at Restaurants” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. The virtual program will teach about Chinese culture and language. Free. No skill requirement or age limit. Email Catherine Huang at cathihuang0524@icloud.com.



Art & culture

• The Old Globe theater presents the final presentations of The Living Room Play Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9. Workshop participants’ plays will be performed live by local actors. youtube.com/TheOldGlobe

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Necessary Sacrifices” online through Sunday, Oct. 11. The full theatrical production, written by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein, is a drama featuring portrayals of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. $25. northcoastrep.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next lecture in its series about artist Raphael at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. The live online lecture with art historian Victoria Martino will cover the artist’s workshop and collaborations. $12 for Athenaeum members, $15 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego continues its online programming related to themes of Chicanx, Latinx and border art in conjunction with the virtual exhibition “To Tame a Wild Tongue: Art after Chicanismo.” The next talk is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, with Perry Vásquez, whose installations and prints take from aspects of Chicanx car and popular culture. bit.ly/mcasdvasquez

• The San Diego International Film Festival will be held Oct. 15-18 with about 70 features, documentaries and shorts online in the festival Virtual Village and on the big screen at the Festival Drive-In Movies at Westfield UTC mall. sdfilmfest.com

• The San Diego Italian Film Festival will screen “Normal” Oct. 15-17 online, with a livestreamed Q&A with the director at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. $16. bit.ly/sdiffnormal



Virtual galas & events

• United Way of San Diego County’s virtual centennial celebration is set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring a presentation, a silent auction and entertainment celebrating the nonprofit’s century of service. $50 and up. uwsd.org/tickets

• The nonprofit Emilio Nares Foundation, which helps families of children with cancer, presents its 17th annual “Harvest for Hope” fundraiser through Saturday, Oct. 10. The virtual event includes an auction and a raffle. Free to register and enter the raffle. bit.ly/enfharvestforhope

Five panelists will speak during the La Jolla Playhouse’s Innovation Night online Wednesday, Oct. 14. (Courtesy)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 13th annual Innovation Night virtually from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, bringing together leaders from San Diego’s biotech, life sciences, high tech, clean tech, defense, telecommunications and associated industries. The fundraiser will recognize the efforts of local companies and organizations in the ﬁght against COVID-19. innovationnight.swoogo.com/2020

• The Friends of Balboa Park awards celebration will be held virtually at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The live event will honor outstanding contributions and milestone accomplishments by organizations, employees and volunteers in Balboa Park. Free. friendsofbalboapark.org/2020awardsluncheon

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆