Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Warwick’s bookstore presents bestselling author Bill Clegg at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, virtually on Facebook Live. He will discuss his new book, “The End of the Day,” with Jeniffer Thompson. Free. warwicks.com/event/clegg-2020

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum presents “A Century Later: A Look at the History and Remains of the California Southern line in Temecula Canyon” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, online. The webinar will be led by railroad archivist Bruce Semelsberger. A link to it will be available after donating any amount. sdmrm.org/modelercitizens

• UC San Diego presents “Book Talk with Professor Paul Pickowicz” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Pickowicz will discuss his book “A Sensational Encounter with High Socialist China” via Zoom. Free. Register at bit.ly/ucsdbooktalk.

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its Wednesday Connect series with “Designing your Home Environment in Uncertain Times” at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. The free online event, led by interior designer Linda Medina, will present ideas on how to create spaces at home that are safe and nurturing. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• Congregation Beth Israel presents a League of Women Voters presentation on 2020 state and local ballot measures from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. The free event will be held via Zoom. Register at cbisd.org/programs/lwv.

• Adventures by the Book presents Book Bingo (mystery/suspense) at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The virtual event will feature authors Wendy Walker, Gwendolyn Womack, Heather Young, Tosca Lee, Kaira Rouda and San Diegan Rich Farrell. Free. Game cards will be provided at registration. bit.ly/bythebookoctbingo



Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library offers a virtual Teen Council meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Teenagers in grades 9-12 can earn service hours and help the library make decisions about serving teens in the community. For more information, email sanchezdm@sandiego.gov.

• The Dance Floor at The Broadway Clubhouse offers musical theater and jazz dance classes on Saturdays via Zoom. The youth classes, led by Broadway dancer and Broadway Dance Center instructor Morgan Rose, are $10 per student, with discount packages available. thebroadwayclubhouse.com/the-dance-floor



Health & fitness

• UnitedHealthcare presents "¡Hay Más Adelante!” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The free online event aims to help Latinos access the resources and information they need leading up to the Medicare annual enrollment period Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and will include celebrity discussions. haymasadelante.com



Art & culture

• The San Diego Italian Film Festival will be held virtually Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. First to be screened online is “It Will Be Chaos,” available Oct. 1-3, with a live Q&A with the director on Sunday, Oct. 4. $16. bit.ly/itwillbechaos

• The San Diego Youth Symphony presents a recorded concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, as part of the Liberty Station Virtual First Friday lineup. The 45-minute online program features the music of Janacek, Haydn and Tchaikovsky, performed by advanced student orchestras. Free. bit.ly/sdysconcert

• Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present a filmed reading of the play “Donna Orbits the Moon” online Oct. 2-5, with a talkback via Zoom with the cast, director and playwright at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. $20. scrippsranchtheatre.org/donna

• La Mesa Oktoberfest goes virtual this year from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The event features Munich-inspired music, festivities and competitions. lamesaoktoberfest.org

• The Belly Up Tavern will livestream “Woodstock 51" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The “story concert” celebrating the 51st anniversary of Woodstock will feature music from Back to the Garden. Free. bellyuplive.com/woodstock-51

• The San Diego Master Chorale continues its fall season at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The virtual performance will feature Zanaida Stewart Robles’ arrangement of the civil-rights anthem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” with Robles as soloist. $20, or $100 for a fall series all-access pass. sdmasterchorale.org

Pianist Mike Wofford will perform online via the Athenaeum Jazz program Monday, Oct. 5. (Courtesy)

• The monthly Athenaeum Jazz program continues at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, streaming live online from the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Music Room. Pianist Mike Wofford will partner with Rob Thorsen on bass and Jim Plank on drums. $12 for members and $15 for the general public. ljathenaeum.org/jazz-at-the-athenaeum

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next lecture in its series on artist Raphael at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The live online lecture with art historian Victoria Martino will cover the artist’s years in Rome, from 1508 to 1520. $12 for members and $15 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The Old Globe theater presents The Living Room Play Workshop’s final presentations from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9. Workshop participants’ plays will be performed live online by local actors. Free. youtube.com/TheOldGlobe

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Necessary Sacrifices” online through Sunday, Oct. 11. The full theatrical production, written by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein, is a drama featuring portrayals of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. $25. northcoastrep.org



Virtual galas & events

• The nonprofit Emilio Nares Foundation, which helps families of children with cancer, presents its 17th annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser Oct. 2-10. The virtual event includes an auction and a raffle. Free to register and enter the raffle. bit.ly/enfharvestforhope

United Way of San Diego County celebrates 100 years of service with a virtual fundraising event Thursday, Oct. 8. (Courtesy)

• United Way of San Diego County’s virtual centennial celebration will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, featuring a presentation, silent auction and entertainment celebrating the nonprofit’s 100 years of service. Tickets start at $50. uwsd.org/tickets

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com.