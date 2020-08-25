Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

The La Jolla Community Center will present Elena Mosaner as she offers self-hypnosis techniques Wednesday, Sept. 2, online. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center will present “Reprogramming for Health and Peace of Mind with Self-Hypnosis” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. Hypnotherapist Elena Mosaner will be featured in an online workshop teaching the basics of self-hypnosis and relaxation techniques. Free and open to the public. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents award-winning journalist, poet and debut novelist Sarah Sleeper at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, online. Sleeper will discuss her new book, “Gaijin,” in conversation with author Karen Osborn. Free. warwicks.com/event/sleeper-2020

• Sharp HealthCare has released a pre-diabetes workshop online as part of a free virtual series. The workshop discusses pre-diabetes risk factors and how to prevent or delay the progression to Type 2 diabetes through nutrition and lifestyle tools. Watch anytime at Sharp.com/healthclasses.



Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library offers Teen Trivia Night: Pop Culture Jeopardy online at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, for ages 13-17. The player with the highest score wins a special prize pack. For more information, email sanchezdm@sandiego.gov.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego invites families to view its changed sculptures at Westfield UTC mall and take home a Family ArtLab kit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. The sculptures celebrate female artists and introduce the work of American sculptor Beverly Pepper. The ArtLab kit enables families with children 5 and older to create a work inspired by Pepper. Register for a free kit at bit.ly/utcartlabkit.

• The San Diego Natural History Museum presents Digital Nature & Me Storytime at 10:15 a.m. every Thursday in August. A new episode is uploaded every week, and previous episodes are available for viewing. bit.ly/natstorytime



Art & culture

• The San Diego Union-Tribune offers its Festival of Books virtually this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. More than 75 authors and exhibitors will be featured, connecting San Diego-area readers, booksellers, authors and businesses. Register at sdfestivalofbooks.eventbrite.com.

• The La Jolla Playhouse has extended “The Wizards of Oakwood Drive” through Sunday, Aug. 30. The interactive performance for children ages 5-12 runs at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $25 at lajollaplayhouse.org.

• The Belly Up in Solana Beach presents Los Lobos via livestream at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Fans will have the opportunity to buy a limited-edition T-shirt designed by San Diego-based illustrator Scrojo. Tickets are $20 at bit.ly/bellyuploslobos.

Actor Hawthorne James participates in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s “Theatre Conversations” about the play “Necessary Sacrifices.” (Courtesy)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Theatre Conversations” via its YouTube channel, with one or two conversations posted weekly and previous posts available for viewing. Friday, Aug. 31: “Necessary Sacrifices.” Free. bit.ly/3anjurp

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual juried exhibition is on view online through Sept. 12. Forty-six local artists have contributed 92 pieces. Free. ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition

• The Adam D. Kamil Gallery at UC San Diego has added an online exhibit from its summer undergraduate class. Titled “Special Projects in Visual Arts — Love, Crush, Anger, Institution,” the special-topic production explores what filmmaking looks like as a daily practice. visarts.ucsd.edu/kamilgallery



Virtual galas & events

• The National Multiple Sclerosis Society offers “Bubbles and Brunch” at noon Saturday, Aug. 29. Proceeds from the online reception with entertainment and an auction will support research for those affected by multiple sclerosis. Free. bubblesandbrunch.org

• The Arc of San Diego will hold its annual gala at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, online, featuring auction items, prizes and guest speakers. The event raises money for children and adults with disabilities. arc-sd.com/gala

• Nonprofit Options for All presents the virtual gala “Bow Ties & Sandals” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. Participants will have a four-course meal prepared by chef Brian Malarkey delivered to their door, and there will be live music and other entertainment. Proceeds will help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tickets start at $75 at optionsforall.org/2020gala.

• The Camp Pendleton Area Virtual Career Fair for Military and Veterans will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, online. The free event for job seekers is open to all past and present members of the military, as well as their spouses and dependents. For more information and to register, visit recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/UpcomingFairs.

• San Diego Women’s Week events will be online Friday, Aug. 28. A leadership conference organized by the North San Diego Business Chamber will feature speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions. sdwomensweek.com

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆