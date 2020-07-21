Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

La Jolla Community Center presents Andrew Mellen’s five-week online course “Unstuff Your Life” beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28. Author and professional organizer Mellen will discuss a simple and effective way to stay organized; his goal is for participants to get rid of their stuff permanently, so they have time to do the things they love. $129 LJCC members, $149 non-members. Information and registration at ljcommunitycenter.org.

Warwick’s hosts University of San Diego Kroc School of Peace Studies professor Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Fitzpatrick will discuss his new book “The Good Drone: How Social Movements Democratize Surveillance.” Free online event; information at warwicks.com/event/choi-fitzpatrick-2020.

The La Jolla Community Center continues its weekly online gathering called Wednesday Connect, 10 a.m. July 29, featuring “Safety in Your Home” with Jetta Russell. Free and open to the public. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

Write Out Loud San Diego hosts readings of short stories on YouTube. Listen to “The Stranger” by Ambrose Bierce, read by Walter Ritter free at bit.ly/writeoutloudbierce.



Health & fitness

Local band Full Strength invites you to dance along with their playlists. (Courtesy)

Dance with Full Strength, a veteran San Diego dance band that’s been entertaining crowds for more than a decade. Full Strength, with two members in La Jolla, has released its 90s Mash-Up compilation. View at fullstrength.band/90’s and dance along.



Art & culture

The Angelika Film Center hosts virtual movie trivia nights every Thursday. (Courtesy)

The Angelika Film Center in Carmel Mountain offers virtual movie trivia 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday. Register ahead of time to receive a Zoom link and answer sheet; participants may also order Angelika concessions for takeout of delivery via UberEats. The July 23 theme is Sports movies; Hepburn & Hepburn, Kate & Cate on July 30. Free; bit.ly/angelikatrivia.

The North Coast Repertory Theatre hosts Theatre Conversations via its YouTube channel, in lieu of canceled performances, with one or two conversations posted weekly and prior posts available for viewing. Friday, July 24: Jenn Grinels & Merideth Kaye Clark; Monday, July 27: Jeff Moss. bit.ly/3anjurp

Tabula Rasa Dance Theater will livestream Liquidus, a series of solo dance performances conceived during New York City’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, beginning 4 p.m. Saturday July 25, with recorded performances posted the next day. Other dates in the series are Aug. 1, 8 and 15. $3.63 donation requested; bit.ly/liquidusjuly.



Virtual summer camps

Youth4Climate virtual summer camps run the week of July 27 for high school and college students. $50. bit.ly/youth4climatecamp

CodeWizardsHQ offers summer coding classes for kids online with new classes beginning Aug. 3. Classes feature a structured curriculum that is comprehensive, developmental, challenging, and yes, fun. Starting at $149 for four classes; CodeWizardsHQ.com.

–What have you found to entertain from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com.◆

