Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

Lectures & learning

• Warwick’s bookstore will present bestselling author Beatriz Williams at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in a ticketed virtual event on Crowdcast. Williams will discuss her new book, “Her Last Flight,” in conversation with author Kate Quinn. Tickets are $28 to $31, including a copy of the book, at warwicks.com/event/beatriz-williams-2020.



Cooking & creating

• You can join an interactive cooking class on fettucine and ravioli live from Italy at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 5, and on other dates throughout July. A chef will teach how to master the classic pasta dishes and will answer questions. $39 per device at bit.ly/italypasta.



Family & children

• First Friday Arts District goes virtual on Friday, July 3. The Liberty Station event features art, writing, music and dance activities for children and adults at various times, all online. bit.ly/virtualfirstfriday

• Los Angeles-based children’s music duo The Beat Buds hosts daily shows via its YouTube channel. You can join livestreamed shows on Sundays as well. youtube.com/user/TheBeatBuds



Travel & outdoors

• If you’re lamenting a canceled summer trip to Europe, you can take a virtual tour of the Vatican, including the Sistine Chapel, online for free at bit.ly/vaticanvirtual.



Health & fitness

• UTC-area personal training company Iron Orr Fitness offers an online fitness group designed to help you work out from home. facebook.com/groups/ironorrfitness



Art & culture

• The San Diego Museum of Art holds an online video series in partnership with Art of Elan at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday. Concerts inspired by works of art from the museum’s permanent collection will continue July 7 with a performance from San Diego Symphony harpist Julie Smith Phillips. Free via the museum’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/SanDiegoMuseumofArt.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibition “Paintings are People Too,” opening at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11. The exhibit, featuring new and recent paintings by La Jolla artist Monique van Genderen, will run through Aug. 15 at the gallery,

7661 Girard Ave., and online at rbstevensongallery.com.



Virtual galas & events

• Fashion Week San Diego announced that its virtual exhibition “Art and Beauty Behind Fashion” will be held July 13-31. The online salon exhibit, in partnership with Sotheby’s and the Art Renewal Center, will feature a digital catalog of the 99 ARC Salon exhibiting works, a virtual walkthrough space of the show, videos and interviews with the artists and executives from Fashion Week San Diego and ARC. fashionweeksd.com

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual Pawmicon event goes virtual this year July 7-8. (Courtesy)

• Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual Pawmicon event goes virtual this year July 7-8. The event features panels, an artist’s alley, a scavenger hunt and more family-friendly events. $25. animalcenter.org/pawmicon



Virtual summer camps

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center is offering summer camps in person and virtually this year. (Courtesy)

• In addition to its in-person camps, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center is offering virtual summer camps in a variety of topics and activities. Grouped by age (kindergarten through eighth grade), camps run through Aug. 14. $240 per session. Register at bit.ly/jccvirtualcamp.

• Youth4Climate virtual summer camps run the week of July 27 for high school and college students. $50. bit.ly/youth4climatecamp

• Junior Achievement San Diego offers Biztown and Finance Park virtual summer camps throughout July and August. Geared for students in grades four through eight, the camps feature Zoom activities and materials kits to prepare children for the real world by teaching entrepreneurial thinking. $55. Information and registration at bit.ly/JASDcamps.

