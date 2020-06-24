Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Warwick’s presents author Sara Ackerman as she discusses her new book, “Red Sky Over Hawaii,” online at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The free virtual event is on Zoom. For information, visit warwicks.com.

• The San Diego Public Library hosts a month-long LGBTQ Pride celebration through Friday, July 17. The online hub contains events, discussions and projects, including “Together Tuesdays” and “Fabulous Fridays,” LGBTQ-themed story times, author discussions, make-at-home crafts and more. Free. facebook.com/SDPLpride



Family & children

• The Broadway Clubhouse presents “Dance: Mary Poppins” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. “Mary Poppins” Broadway cast member Jesse Swimm will teach students the original choreography to “Supercalifragalisticexpialidocious.” $50. thebroadwayclubhouse.com



Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Community Center offers kundalini yoga at 9:30 a.m. Fridays. The instruction, designed to clear the mind and improve moods and states of awareness, uses different sets, meditation and breathing exercises. Free. Email deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org to register and receive a link.



Art & culture

• Youth America Grand Prix presents its pas de deux virtual competition at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, and noon Sunday, June 28. More than 12,000 aspiring dancers ages 9-19 danced at Youth America Grand Prix’s 2020 regional auditions around the globe; the three highest-ranked pas de deux performances from each location will be showcased. Free. facebook.com/YouthAmericaGrandPrix

The San Diego Italian Film Festival will present director Leonardo D’Agostini’s “Il Campione” online Thursday, June 25. (Courtesy)

• The San Diego Italian Film Festival presents an online screening of the 2019 comedy “Il Campione (The Champion)” at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25, followed by an online Q&A with its director, Leonardo D’Agostini, at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28. D’Agostini’s debut film mixes soccer and relationships and is presented in Italian with English subtitles. The screening is $12 and includes a link to the discussion. sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

This piece will be on display in Tasende Gallery’s “Petite Format” exhibition beginning Friday, June 26. (Courtesy)

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Petite Format” online (as well as in person) beginning Friday, June 26. The exhibit, featuring 29 works on paper and sculptures by 14 artists, runs through August. tasendegallery.com



Virtual galas & events

• The San Diego County Women’s Hall of Fame presents a virtual induction of its 2020 class at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28. Free. Register at sandiegowomenshalloffame.org.

• Renewing Hope, an online art auction benefiting the New Children’s Museum, is closing its Collection 1 items Monday, June 29. The collection features original works from six artists. A new collection with new artists will open shortly afterward. View and bid at bit.ly/renewinghope1.



Virtual summer camps

• The eclectic San Diego vocal performance ensemble SACRA/PROFANA will hold its seventh annual Summer Choral Intensive online from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13-17. The camp for middle and high school students will include production of four virtual choir videos, a theory class, small groups and theme days. Registration is $50; scholarships are available. sacraprofana.org/summer-choral-intensive

