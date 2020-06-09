Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center has launched an online gathering called Wednesday Connect at 10 a.m. every Wednesday, featuring speakers on various topics. The June 17 talk is titled “Stranded in Another Continent During Lockdown” with speakers Urs and Ursla Baumann. Free and open to the public. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• Warwick’s bookstore, Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke will host journalist and author Meg Mitchell Moore at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, online. The free event on Zoom features a discussion of Moore’s new book, “Two Truths and a Lie.” For information, visit warwicks.com.

• The next Scripps Research Front Row Lecture at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, will be a virtual event featuring structural biologist Andrew Ward speaking on how his lab is using a revolutionary technique known as cryoelectron microscopy to understand the precise structure of the root virus that causes COVID-19. Free. Register at bit.ly/scrippsward.



Family & children

• I Love A Clean San Diego will present Creek to Bay virtually via Facebook Live from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20. The event gives residents an opportunity to participate in cleaning up streets, parks, beaches and more in their own neighborhoods, with an online kickoff and live broadcasts throughout the day. Free online registration is open at creektobay.org.

• Protect Young Eyes presents 30-minute webinars at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Thursdays to help parents be tech-ready. Upcoming topics include “Rein in YouTube” (June 11), “Netflix Best Practices” (June 18) and “Instagram 101” (June 25). The free sessions are capped at 100 participants. Register at bit.ly/pyewebinars.

• Join the Lego Building Challenge to bring Legoland to life at home. New videos and activities are uploaded every Wednesday. legoland.com/llcbuildingchallenge



Health & fitness

• Nataraja Meditation and Yoga Center presents “The Rousing of the Soul,” an online guided meditation with discussion from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Free. Register at (858) 395-4033 or info@yogameditationnataraja.org for the Zoom link and an advance article.



Art & culture

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of “Human Error,” running June 15-29. The comedy by Eric Pfeffinger will be performed via Zoom. Tickets are $10 at northcoastrep.org.

• Trilogy Sanctuary brings back its open-mic nights virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Share your song, poetry, stories, art or comedy via livestream or watch as a performance supporter. Limited to 30 performers and six spectators. Register at trilogysanctuary.com/calendar.

• La Jolla Playhouse has postponed the scheduled online premiere of “Binge.” For updates and more information, visit lajollaplayhouse.org.



Virtual galas & events

• The San Diego Zoo will hold the 1920s-themed gala Rendezvous in the Zoo virtually on Saturday, June 20, along with an online silent auction June 12-20. Proceeds will benefit the zoo’s critical-needs campaign. ritz.sandiegozoo.org



Virtual summer camps

The San Diego Model Railroad Museum is offering a virtual summer camp. (Courtesy)

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum will hold a virtual version of its popular model train camp. The three-session experience runs over various summer dates beginning Tuesday, June 16, and includes materials to create a small model railroad layout. Cost is $95 ($85 for museum members). Visit sdmrm.org/summer-camps.

What have you found for entertainment from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com.

