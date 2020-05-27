Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Warwick’s presents author and philosophy professor Jason Stanley at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 28. Stanley will discuss the new paperback edition of his book, “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them,” with strategist Jeniffer Thompson. The free virtual event will be held at facebook.com/warwicksbooks/live. For more information, visit warwicks.com.



Cooking & creating

• San Diego Writers, Ink takes writers workshops online, from short-story help to information about book design. Formats are weekly or one-time classes, with prices varying from a small donation to larger fees. Check out upcoming programs at sandiegowriters.org/programs/classes8.



Family & children

• The Broadway Clubhouse offers its “Waitress” masterclass online from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 31. Lulu Lloyd, a member of the hit Broadway musical’s first national touring company, leads the virtual 90-minute class in which students can learn music and original choreography from the play via Zoom. $50. thebroadwayclubhouse.com



Travel & outdoors

• The China Guide will take you on a virtual tour of the Great Wall of China from your home any time. Free. Other tours of China also are available. bit.ly/virtualgreatwall



Health & fitness

• The Nataraja Meditation and Yoga Center presents “Meditation: Why Isn’t Everyone Doing It?” from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 28, with guided meditation by Erhard Vogel via Zoom. Free. Register by calling (858) 395-4033 or emailing info@yogameditationnataraja.org.



Art & culture

• The UC San Diego theater and dance department presents “Mr. Burns: A Post-electric Play” online, with acts released in sequence daily June 2-6. The play, written by Ann Washburn, is free and can be viewed at bit.ly/ucsdburnsplay.

• The Old Globe Theatre premieres “Playwrights Unstuck” at 3 p.m. Tuesdays from June 2 to July 21. Hosts Katherine Harroff and Danielle Mages Amato will check in with Globe-commissioned San Diego–based playwrights Miki Vale, Jonathan Mello, Jessica Hilt and Mike Sears on the status of their developing work. Viewers can listen to these professional explorations of the various stages of development. “Playwrights Unstuck” will be streamed at facebook.com/TOGArtsEngagement.



Virtual galas & events

• Catch the last servings of Ice Cream Relief Week, sponsored by Scoop San Diego. Through Friday, May 29, you can support local shops such as Bobboi Natural Gelato in La Jolla Village or Scoops La Jolla in The Shores with a takeout order while participating in Scoop San Diego’s virtual ice cream festival with livestreamed interviews, happy hours and more. The schedule of online activities can be found at scoopsandiego.org.

The American Parkinson Disease Association presents the California Virtual Optimism Walk on Sunday, May 31.

• The American Parkinson Disease Association presents the APDA California Virtual Optimism Walk on Sunday, May 31. The California walk, one of four virtual Optimism Walks happening on the same day, is part of a nationwide series of walks intended to inspire people to help end Parkinson’s disease. Register at apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/optimism-walks.

