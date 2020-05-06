New spring/summer schedule: Signature La Jolla events are canceled or postponed

Although the sun is shining and the weather is getting warmer, the signature spring and summer events that bring thousands to La Jolla look very different this year. Some have been canceled altogether, others postponed to the fall. And a few made their way to the digital world.

Here is a look at annual events that have been revamped in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



Canceled

Athenaeum events

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library at 1008 Wall St. remains closed to the public until further notice, and most May events have been canceled. The list below reflects canceled May concerts. See the “Postponed” section of this story for rescheduled events and their new tentative dates.

As restrictions are lifted and events can be rescheduled, that information will be posted at ljathenaeum.org.

The following have been canceled:

May 4 and 18: Athenaeum mini concert

May 14: San Diego New Music Concert

May 27: Murals of La Jolla walking tour

Concerts by the Sea

La Jolla Concerts by the Sea, which was set to make its return with the 2020 season, has been canceled. The first concerts will be in summer 2021.

Once run as an independent event, La Jolla Concerts by the Sea was an eight-concert series held from July to September in Scripps Park. However, after 33 years, its last season was in 2016, with organizers citing a lack of consistent funding.

But last year’s La Jolla Cove Swim raised funds to revive the concert series under the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla. It was intended to launch in July.

Food and Wine Festival

The Junior League of San Diego has canceled its Food and Wine Festival for this year. The festival is typically held at La Jolla Cove in May and is the league’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

All funds raised support its mission-based community projects and commitment to training women to be leaders in the community.

Postponed

Athenaeum events

While some Athenaeum Music & Arts Library events have been canceled, others have been rescheduled. Ticketed reservations will automatically be transferred to the new dates, and ticket holders will be contacted with additional information.

Here are the new tentative dates for pre-scheduled events:

Jacquelyne Silver’s five-part music lecture (originally May 5 to June 2) — postponed to January

Fusion: Classical Meets Jazz (originally May 15) — postponed, new dates TBA

Chamber concert featuring Andrew Rosenblum & Maria Sumareva on piano (originally May 18) —postponed to Nov. 23

Jazz at TSRI concert with Erskine/Pasqua/Oles (originally May 21) — postponed to Nov. 17

St. James concerts

“Looking Up,” a concert by the San Diego ensemble SACRA/PROFANA, will be rescheduled for the fall as part of the St. James Music Series. All ticket sales will be honored at that time.

The final concert of the St. James Music Series season, featuring Chanticleer, could not be rescheduled for this year, but the group has been booked to appear next spring.

Ticket holders who would like to receive a refund for either of those performances can email alex@sjbts.org. Alternatively, all ticket sales will be considered tax-deductible donations to the St. James Music Series. stjamesmusicseries.com

“Tijuana 1964" exhibition

“Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby” was on view at the La Jolla Historical Society when the state was put under its stay-at-home order. The exhibition has been extended to Sept. 6 at Wisteria Cottage.

A taco vendor catches up on the news until the next customer shows up in this 1964 photograph by Harry Crosby, in the collection of Paul Ganster.

(Courtesy)

Harry Crosby moved to La Jolla as a boy in 1935. He had a 12-year career as a science teacher at La Jolla High School, then pursued a second career in photography and history. One of his early assignments was to photograph Tijuana, Mexico, where he chronicled community life and daily events.

“Tijuana 1964: The Photography of Harry Crosby” presents original photographs from the period, exploring the city’s shops, arcades, street vendors, fashions, vehicles, curios, churches, cemeteries and diverse urban neighborhoods.

Concours d’Elegance car show

Concours d’Elegance Executive Director Michael Dorvillier announced the La Jolla car show’s dates have been changed to Sept. 19-20. It was originally to be held in April.

When the outdoor show takes place, it will be in accord with safety guidelines in effect at that time, he said.

The show is held at Ellen Browning Scripps Park, typically drawing thousands between its free component along Coast Boulevard and the paid component in the park. Proceeds benefit the La Jolla Historical Society.

This year, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance has chosen Bugatti to honor as the 2020 marque, marking 110 years since the first Bugatti automobile was produced for the public.

The show also will be honoring the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing as the sub-marque of the weekend.

Secret Garden Tour

The La Jolla Historical Society’s other major fundraiser, the Secret Garden Tour and Candlelight Soiree, has been rescheduled to Aug. 7-8.

The weekend includes a Friday night Candlelight Garden Soirée, followed by the tour on Saturday. Options include a self-guided tour in which participants visit each garden (kept secret until that weekend) in the order they wish, and the platinum tour, which includes brunch followed by shuttle transportation to the gardens with docent guides.



Moving online

Memorial Day

The Mount Soledad Veterans Memorial annual Memorial Day celebration has been moved to a virtual event at 1 p.m. May 25.

Tim Chelling, executive director, said: “We’re still working on the specifics, but generally it will be a great new experience and completely unique event. The headline feature is that we are partnering with the USS Midway Museum, Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery and Miramar National Cemetery to bring together and produce a livestreaming event that will be about one hour long. Elements being discussed right now are a live bugler playing echo taps, notable video messages by figures from around the country, virtually live speakers, a real-time flyover linking the sites and possible participation by a socially distanced military band.”

La Jolla Half Marathon

For the first time, the La Jolla Half Marathon went virtual April 26. Runners were encouraged to run the 13.1 miles in their neighborhoods or on running paths while maintaining social distancing.

The half-marathon was presented by the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla, and Kiwanis President Bart Calame said, “We saw people embrace that money raised from this event is still going to good causes, so there were not many cancellations. We expect to have a normal grant season with the proceeds.” ◆